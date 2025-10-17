The One Essential Item You May Have Never Thought To Bring In Your Luggage, But May Want To Start Packing

A fitful night of sleep is one of the worst ways to start a vacation. Whether the rattle of the air conditioner keeps you up or the bed just doesn't feel right, hotels are filled with tiny annoyances that can turn simple shut-eye into a sheep-counting extravaganza. One way to improve sleep quality is by packing your very own silk or satin pillowcase.

Now, that tip may cause uproar among packing minimalists, but this extra piece of fabric is worth the space it takes up. Not only does a pillowcase bring a little piece of home, but you'll never have to wonder if it's clean. In 2020, a study published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal Emerging Infectious Diseases showed that COVID-19 germs contaminated 36% of the surfaces in a hotel where a sick person stayed. Notably, the pillowcases carried a particularly "high viral load." And, while hotels generally wash pillowcases often, you can't be sure the standard of cleanliness matches your own.

Some travelers opt to remove the hotel's pillowcase, while others layer their cover on top. Unfortunately, hotel pillows rarely see the laundry room, so adding a layer of protection between your face and the actual pillow can help provide peace of mind. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, bringing your own pillowcase puts you in control of what detergents, fabric softeners, and other potential irritants are used to clean it. And considering that the nastiest items in any hotel room are not in the bathroom, the extra diligence is worth it.