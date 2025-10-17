The One Essential Item You May Have Never Thought To Bring In Your Luggage, But May Want To Start Packing
A fitful night of sleep is one of the worst ways to start a vacation. Whether the rattle of the air conditioner keeps you up or the bed just doesn't feel right, hotels are filled with tiny annoyances that can turn simple shut-eye into a sheep-counting extravaganza. One way to improve sleep quality is by packing your very own silk or satin pillowcase.
Now, that tip may cause uproar among packing minimalists, but this extra piece of fabric is worth the space it takes up. Not only does a pillowcase bring a little piece of home, but you'll never have to wonder if it's clean. In 2020, a study published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal Emerging Infectious Diseases showed that COVID-19 germs contaminated 36% of the surfaces in a hotel where a sick person stayed. Notably, the pillowcases carried a particularly "high viral load." And, while hotels generally wash pillowcases often, you can't be sure the standard of cleanliness matches your own.
Some travelers opt to remove the hotel's pillowcase, while others layer their cover on top. Unfortunately, hotel pillows rarely see the laundry room, so adding a layer of protection between your face and the actual pillow can help provide peace of mind. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, bringing your own pillowcase puts you in control of what detergents, fabric softeners, and other potential irritants are used to clean it. And considering that the nastiest items in any hotel room are not in the bathroom, the extra diligence is worth it.
The benefits of a silk or satin pillowcase while traveling
While you can bring any clean pillowcase from home, a satin or silk pillowcase will speed up your morning routine. For years, people with curly or wavy hair have sworn by silk pillowcases. As you move your head during sleep, cotton pillowcases create friction, resulting in frizzy bedhead. However, your locks glide easily over silk or satin, leading to fewer tangles and snarls. This is an essential travel hack for your tropical vacation to Bali or the Caribbean, where hot and humid conditions wreak havoc on hair.
Silk pillowcases also help your skin recover from the dehydrating effects of plane travel and the overzealous use of air conditioners. Unlike cotton, silk doesn't absorb moisture well, allowing your skin to regain its natural moisture content as you sleep. This also means serums and face lotions can do their jobs more effectively because they won't be absorbed into the fabric.
Regardless of material, choose a pillowcase with a bright color or print so you don't forget it. This way, your new pillowcase won't blend in with the standard hotel range of whites and creams. A bright color will also reduce the chances of the cleaning staff accidentally taking your pillowcase. Also, if you stuff a pillowcase with belongings to avoid never-ending airline baggage fees, don't put this cover anywhere near your face without thoroughly washing it first.