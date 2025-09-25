Boeing Has Finally Stopped Producing One Of Its Most Popular Passenger Planes

Boeing is preparing to launch the long-anticipated next generation of its Triple Seven series with the debut of the 777X. The new long-haul passenger jet is slated to commercially launch in 2026 with German carrier Lufthansa, marking a major transition for Boeing as it phases out the widely used long-haul passenger aircraft 777-300ER. Although the 777X program began in 2013, delays — partly due to development and certification issues — have pushed back the aircraft's entry into service. As Boeing tackles its final orders for the 777-300ER, production is already winding down to make way for the new model. The 777X reportedly builds on its predecessor's legacy with updated aerodynamics and engines to become what Boeing says is "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," offering lower emissions and operating costs than anything currently on the market. The interior will feature wide cabins and futuristic innovation, aiming to provide an elevated experience for both airlines and passengers.

In 2004, aircraft luxury and flight range were revolutionized by Boeing's 777-300ER (extended range) model, first flown commercially by Air France. At the time, it was "the most technologically advanced airplane in the industry," according to a Boeing rep, surpassing its predecessors — the 777-200 and 777-200ER models — as well as rival aircraft. Featuring updated systems and the most powerful commercial jet engine then available, the 777-300ER had a longer range, better fuel efficiency, and the "Boeing Signature Interior," which made it easier for airlines to customize premium cabins.

The 777-300ER became extremely popular for long-haul routes, maximizing profits through operational efficiency and high capacity. It remains a mainstay of fleets worldwide, including at China Eastern Airlines, which plans to use it to launch the world's longest direct flight. But Boeing hasn't stopped there, continuing to draw on its legacy of prestige engineering and innovation as it moves into the 777X era.