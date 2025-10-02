Colorado's 'Natural Beach' Is A Seasonal Great Sand Dunes National Park Swim Spot With Unique, Unmatched Beauty

When most travelers think of Colorado's national parks they probably think of Rocky Mountain or Mesa Verde. However, there's another national park tucked into the southern part of the state that is definitely worth a visit. Great Sand Dunes National Park has the tallest dunes in North America and is full of unique fun, including a seasonal swim spot. In fact, if you visit at the right time of year, you will be treated to the Medano Creek which is a gently flowing river that trickles down from the mountains and forms a shallow and fun place to cool off right in the national park.

Only flowing in spring when the ice and snow melt from nearby mountains causing the creek's formation, this river is sometimes referred to as Colorado's "natural beach," and is a great place to spend the day enjoying the unmatched mountain views and beauty of this national park. You can even bring inner tubes and float your way down the mountain stream and through the park. However, when you visit in springtime, it makes a difference on the flow of the river and its temperature. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, "Early in the spring the water is deeper and flows stronger, but come late April and May the sun warms the water and is a fun place to walk along in the stream, take a beach chair and sun yourself, and picnic."