Colorado's 'Natural Beach' Is A Seasonal Great Sand Dunes National Park Swim Spot With Unique, Unmatched Beauty
When most travelers think of Colorado's national parks they probably think of Rocky Mountain or Mesa Verde. However, there's another national park tucked into the southern part of the state that is definitely worth a visit. Great Sand Dunes National Park has the tallest dunes in North America and is full of unique fun, including a seasonal swim spot. In fact, if you visit at the right time of year, you will be treated to the Medano Creek which is a gently flowing river that trickles down from the mountains and forms a shallow and fun place to cool off right in the national park.
Only flowing in spring when the ice and snow melt from nearby mountains causing the creek's formation, this river is sometimes referred to as Colorado's "natural beach," and is a great place to spend the day enjoying the unmatched mountain views and beauty of this national park. You can even bring inner tubes and float your way down the mountain stream and through the park. However, when you visit in springtime, it makes a difference on the flow of the river and its temperature. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, "Early in the spring the water is deeper and flows stronger, but come late April and May the sun warms the water and is a fun place to walk along in the stream, take a beach chair and sun yourself, and picnic."
Planning your trip to the Medano Creek
While it is possible to visit outside of the spring season and see the Medano Creek after heavy rains and downpours, most visitors report a dry creek bed in the late summer and fall. To make sure you are able to experience the creek and not wind up disappointed instead, it's a good idea to check the National Park Service's website for announcements on the creek's condition. To reach the creek, visitors can either drive along the Medano Pass Primitive Road (however, this is only recommended if you're driving a high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicle) or embark on the 3-mile hike to the creek from the Dunes Parking Lot. In any case, remember to bring plenty of sunscreen, water, and any flotation devices or wake boards you'd like to use during your time there.
If you'd like to spend a few days exploring the park, stay in the nearby town of Alamosa. Alamosa is a Colorado hidden gem that is considered a Great Sand Dunes National Park gateway town. The abundance of sunlight and clear skies in this year-round destination means visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking between cross-country skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, or biking. A city proud of its Native American heritage, Alamosa offers visitors the chance to learn more about this unique history by partaking in the Historic Downtown Alamosa Walking Tour. If that wasn't enough to incite you to visit Alamosa, you'll be happy to learn that Colorado's coolest roadside attraction, which is a watchtower, is also located in the town.