This Midwest State Park Overlooking The Ohio River Is A Secret Paradise Full Of Waterfalls, Cliffs, And Fossils
Despite being an area of the U.S. that is not known for its hiking, the Midwest might surprise you with its large variety of beautiful state parks filled with trails exploring everything from islands to waterfalls and caves. One Midwestern state park that lives up to the hype is Clifty Falls. Just outside of Madison, Indiana, which is one of the best small towns in the Midwest with riverfront charm and tasty food, Clifty Falls State Park is an under-the-radar paradise that is definitely worth exploring.
Overlooking the Ohio River, the canyons and cliffs of the state park come seemingly out of nowhere after driving through the endless rolling cornfields the Midwest is famous for. However, if you know where you are going, you will be treated to an area with over 15 miles of rugged hiking trails and four large waterfalls (as well as a few smaller ones) that plummet down sheer rock cliffs that are filled with ancient marine fossils into the canyons below. However, it's important to note that the waterfalls sometimes dry up and, for the largest flow, it is best to go after a period of rain or snowmelt. Usually, early spring through summer is the best season for waterfall viewing at Clifty Falls.
Hiking the cliffs and waterfalls at Clifty Falls State Park
Clifty Falls State Park includes several hiking trails that are marked from one to 10 in order of difficulty, ranging from easy to very rugged. Many of the trails can also be joined together if you'd like to see more of the park. For example, a popular loop is joining Trail 6 and Trail 7 together for an hour long 2-mile hike that takes you past Clifty Falls, Little Clifty Falls, and Tunnel Falls. The upper overlook of Trail 7 is ADA accessible. If you'd like to get great views of the Ohio River, make sure to catch Trail 1 to the Observation Tower. Although short (less than a mile long) this trail is rated as rugged due to the steep climbs out of the canyon. However, the effort is worth it once you get the view.
The most difficult trails in the park are Trail 2 and Trail 4 which are rated as very rugged and take trekkers along the canyon floor. These trails are best completed after July when the water levels are lower as they require creek crossings. While there was once a popular hike on Trail 5 that led through an abandoned railroad tunnel, rockslides have caused the tunnels to be closed for safety reasons until further notice.
While you hike through Clifty Falls State Park, keep your eyes peeled on the canyon walls and creek bed for fossils. This area was once underwater and is a hotbed of marine fossils of ancient critters like coral and squid. While taking fossils from the state park is illegal, it is fun to try and spot them and appreciate just how old the limestone cliffs are.
Planning your trip to Clifty Falls State Park
Clifty Falls State Park is located in southeastern Indiana near the border with Kentucky and Ohio. Flying in, your best option is Louisville International Airport, which is an hour away by car. Plus, if you start your journey in Louisville, Kentucky, you'll get to explore one of America's friendliest cities that is also a foodie Mecca. Another option, which is slightly longer in distance, is to fly into Cincinnati which is an hour and a half away by car. While Cincinnati doesn't sound as fun as Louisville, it actually might surprise you since it's an up-and-coming city that takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in the country.
Because there are so many fun and strenuous trails to try out in this state park, if you want to explore the entire thing, it's recommended that you take a few days. The Clifty Inn is located equidistantly from the parkgrounds and Madison city center. It has over 70 rooms ranging from basic to suites and comes equipped with free parking, a swimming pool, game rooms, and a restaurant.