This Midwest State Park Overlooking The Ohio River Is A Secret Paradise Full Of Waterfalls, Cliffs, And Fossils

Clifty Falls State Park includes several hiking trails that are marked from one to 10 in order of difficulty, ranging from easy to very rugged. Many of the trails can also be joined together if you'd like to see more of the park. For example, a popular loop is joining Trail 6 and Trail 7 together for an hour long 2-mile hike that takes you past Clifty Falls, Little Clifty Falls, and Tunnel Falls. The upper overlook of Trail 7 is ADA accessible. If you'd like to get great views of the Ohio River, make sure to catch Trail 1 to the Observation Tower. Although short (less than a mile long) this trail is rated as rugged due to the steep climbs out of the canyon. However, the effort is worth it once you get the view.

The most difficult trails in the park are Trail 2 and Trail 4 which are rated as very rugged and take trekkers along the canyon floor. These trails are best completed after July when the water levels are lower as they require creek crossings. While there was once a popular hike on Trail 5 that led through an abandoned railroad tunnel, rockslides have caused the tunnels to be closed for safety reasons until further notice.

While you hike through Clifty Falls State Park, keep your eyes peeled on the canyon walls and creek bed for fossils. This area was once underwater and is a hotbed of marine fossils of ancient critters like coral and squid. While taking fossils from the state park is illegal, it is fun to try and spot them and appreciate just how old the limestone cliffs are.