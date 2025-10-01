Malibu's Most Rewarding Waterfall Trail Offers Ocean Views, Shaded Paths, And A Picture-Perfect Payoff
When you think of Malibu, California, you probably imagine gorgeous houses and celebrities as far as the eye can see. While that is true, there is more to the area than simply driving by mansions and shelling out a ton of money at fancy restaurants. Malibu is a fantastic place to experience nature, and even if you're staying somewhere else in Los Angeles, it's worth it to head out to the area and enjoy a hike. In fact, you can combine it with an unforgettable beach day since you're right near the coast.
Just a little over 30 miles from the Los Angeles International Airport (which can be an hour or more with traffic), you'll find the entrance to the trail for the lovely Escondido Falls on Winding Way. This 150-foot cascade is relatively easy to get to, and the drive up the ridiculously scenic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to the trailhead alone is worth the trip.
The Escondido Falls Trail in Malibu is around 3.5 miles out and back, with a 475-foot elevation gain. Parking for the trail is right off the PCH, which costs $12. It's worth getting there early, both for the cool weather and because the lot for this popular trail fills up fast. One reviewer on AllTrails says of the spot, "Gorgeous hike with a great mix of canyon and ocean views. You'll feel like you're walking through a peaceful little forest — there's plenty of shade thanks to the trees." You'll cross Escondido Creek a few times, but the water level depends on the time of year. If you're looking for a nice flow, the best time to check out the cascades is after rainfall or during winter.
All about the Escondido Falls hike and what to do in the area
The hike begins with a hill, goes through a neighborhood, then heads back down the trail into Escondido Canyon Park. Along the way, there are shady areas, but you should know that it gets hot in the summer. No matter where you're hiking, it's a good idea to know the best ways to avoid heat stroke on hikes, even though Malibu is often cooler than Los Angeles itself.
The part of the waterfall you'll see is the Lower Escondido Falls. The upper part of the limestone falls is on private property and is not open to the public. Climbing is dangerous, so stick to the bottom. The falls are the perfect little escape from the city, and a great place to stop. Note that there is no restroom available, other than the porta-potty at the parking lot. If you're driving, look up Visitor Parking for Escondido Falls on Google Maps to find the lot.
The trailhead is across from Escondido Beach, though you're only around 3.4 miles from the very popular Zuma Beach, which is absolutely worth a visit, especially if you're not from the area. If you're hungry after your hike, you should stop by Paradise Cove Beach Café, which is under a mile away from the trailhead. This super casual spot has drinks, fish and chips, veggie burgers, fried shrimp, fresh fish, and more. You can sit inside or at a beachy table outside, and in true Malibu fashion, you may even spot celebrities. If you want to try another hike, you're only a few miles from the historic and stunning Solstice Canyon Trail, as well.