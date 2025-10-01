Central Texas' Artificial Lake Playground And Angler's Paradise With Picnic Pavilions

Travel can be expensive, and many Americans are choosing between planning a meaningful staycation where they live or going on road trips to enjoy some of what the U.S. has to offer on a budget. Slowing down and enjoying local scenery can be just as (or even more) fulfilling than hitting a busy airport and heading overseas. One spot that is perfect for a lovely day out is right in Abilene, Texas, with everything from nature trails and baseball or softball areas to a playground for kids and great spots for birding. Kirby Lake on Abilene's south side has plenty to do, especially if you've got the whole family there.

The park is open all year, boasting free admission and fishing. The artificial lake was completed in the early 20th century, and it has boat ramps, as well as a fishing pier. In addition, a boardwalk around the park is also accessible for those with wheelchairs and walkers. One reviewer on Google says of the lake, "Peaceful spot for fishing or just enjoying the water. Saw lots of birds, and the sunset views were amazing."