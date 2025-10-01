Central Texas' Artificial Lake Playground And Angler's Paradise With Picnic Pavilions
Travel can be expensive, and many Americans are choosing between planning a meaningful staycation where they live or going on road trips to enjoy some of what the U.S. has to offer on a budget. Slowing down and enjoying local scenery can be just as (or even more) fulfilling than hitting a busy airport and heading overseas. One spot that is perfect for a lovely day out is right in Abilene, Texas, with everything from nature trails and baseball or softball areas to a playground for kids and great spots for birding. Kirby Lake on Abilene's south side has plenty to do, especially if you've got the whole family there.
The park is open all year, boasting free admission and fishing. The artificial lake was completed in the early 20th century, and it has boat ramps, as well as a fishing pier. In addition, a boardwalk around the park is also accessible for those with wheelchairs and walkers. One reviewer on Google says of the lake, "Peaceful spot for fishing or just enjoying the water. Saw lots of birds, and the sunset views were amazing."
All about Lake Kirby in Abilene, Texas
If fishing is your thing, the 740-acre Kirby Lake has carp, white crappie, bluegill, green sunfish, channel and blue catfish, and largemouth bass. Just make sure to check the lake's fishing and size regulations. It's also important to note that this lake doesn't permit camping or swimming. However, scuba fans can take a 30-minute drive to Valhalla Missile Silo's dive site, one of the Southwest's most epic, under-the-radar diving spots. Birding is great at the lake as well, particularly on the east side, where you can see common moorhens, gulls, pelicans, herons, egrets, and more.
However, if you're looking for some family-specific fun, visit Kirby Lake Nature Park on the east side, which is also free and open all year. Here, you'll find a nature walk that is full of signs to identify wildlife, trees, and plants in the area, making it perfect for kids. After the walk, children can enjoy the playground, boasting swings and tubes to climb through. Pack a picnic lunch and hit the tables and pavilions to complete your perfect visit. Make sure you stay to check out the sunset across the lake before you head home. Finally, if you're visiting Abilene, it's worth the 25-minute ride to Baird, the "antique capital of West Texas," to discover hidden gems from the past.