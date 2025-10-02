Outside Salt Lake City Is Utah's Underrated Town Near A Historic Park And Unique Natural Attractions

Located over an hour outside Salt Lake City, Corinne's history is about as storied as they come. The Northern Utah community was founded back in 1869 along the Union Pacific railroad, serving as a major shipping hub for the first Transcontinental Railroad. The frontier town quickly boomed with the cropping up of many businesses, among them banks, blacksmith shops, hotels, an opera house, and even the state's first weather station. Established as a non-Mormon settlement, Corinne also had more than a dozen saloons, liquor stores, and gambling halls at its peak. This was a far cry from many of the other early pioneer communities, rooted in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that cropped up across the state.

Corinne's heyday, however, was short-lived, and the emergence of other rail lines marked the town's demise as a freighting mecca around the turn of the 20th century. Now home to some 900 people, the farming community stands as a great snapshot of the past. The city sits within reach of a historic park as well as many other unique natural attractions.

Hugging the west bank of Bear River, the city is pretty easy to access, even if you're coming in from out of the area. Corinne lies roughly 65 miles north of the Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), named the best airport in the United States in 2025. You won't find any big-name accommodations within the city's bounds, but there are several hotels and motels to choose from in nearby Brigham City, which is about a 10-minute drive away.