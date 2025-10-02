America's Most Inclusive Theme Park Is A Hidden Texas Gem With A Heartfelt Mission

Of its many superlatives, one that might surprise you about Texas is that it has the most amusement parks of any state. Despite so many options, the opportunities are still limited when you or someone you're with has a disability, since parks tend not to put accommodation for special needs at the forefront. Rides not designed for wheelchair access, restrictive safety restraints, or even just a lack of understanding among other visitors can be discouraging. There is one theme park in the state where those concerns have been addressed, though: Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio. Established in 2010, it became the first theme park in the world specifically designed to welcome people with special needs.

Morgan's Wonderland's founder, Gordon Hartman, came up with the idea to build the theme park because of his own daughter with special needs, Morgan. When he watched her trying to play with other kids at a hotel swimming pool and get passively excluded, he was determined to create an inclusive place where his daughter and other kids with disabilities could have fun side-by-side those without disabilities.

The park's accessibility is as much social as it is physical: With all rides accessible for wheelchair users and other thoughtful touches (like a cap for visitor numbers to reduce overstimulation), people with disabilities can participate alongside friends and family instead of watching from the sidelines. "We have 4 kids under the age of 8yo, with two of whom are neurodivergent. We felt welcome EVERYWHERE we went, which is a rare treat: there were no judgy or mean looks from anyone else attending the park," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. As part of the park's mission, all visitors with special needs get into the park for free.