Idaho's Ultimate Fall Road Trip Route Explores The Gorgeous, Multicolored Forests Of The State's Stunning Parks

Throughout much of the United States, fall is the perfect time for a road trip. Many parts of the country — including southern Idaho — will see peak fall foliage in October, making the spooky month the best time to catch autumn's full-color show, according to the Farmer's Almanac for 2025. If you're looking to explore some of Idaho's most colorful scenery, you can't do better than this four-day road trip adventure. Created by photographer Scott Kranz in partnership with Visit Idaho, the itinerary leads travelers through the state's most stunning parks and gorgeous forests bathed in red and orange hues.

Though there are coffee shops and convenience stores along the route, you won't find many hotels or restaurants in this remote area of Idaho. (On the plus side, you won't see any crowds, either.) It's best to have your own camping equipment, food, and drinks — and you'd be smart to stock up on everything you'll need before leaving Boise. REI in Boise Town Square has everything you'll need for sleeping under the stars, and the busy commercial area around it is full of grocery stores, restaurants, and lodgings.