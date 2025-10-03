Idaho's Ultimate Fall Road Trip Route Explores The Gorgeous, Multicolored Forests Of The State's Stunning Parks
Throughout much of the United States, fall is the perfect time for a road trip. Many parts of the country — including southern Idaho — will see peak fall foliage in October, making the spooky month the best time to catch autumn's full-color show, according to the Farmer's Almanac for 2025. If you're looking to explore some of Idaho's most colorful scenery, you can't do better than this four-day road trip adventure. Created by photographer Scott Kranz in partnership with Visit Idaho, the itinerary leads travelers through the state's most stunning parks and gorgeous forests bathed in red and orange hues.
Though there are coffee shops and convenience stores along the route, you won't find many hotels or restaurants in this remote area of Idaho. (On the plus side, you won't see any crowds, either.) It's best to have your own camping equipment, food, and drinks — and you'd be smart to stock up on everything you'll need before leaving Boise. REI in Boise Town Square has everything you'll need for sleeping under the stars, and the busy commercial area around it is full of grocery stores, restaurants, and lodgings.
Road-tripping through colorful landscapes
The journey begins in Boise. You'll drive southeast on I-84 for about 1.5 hours to the first stop, Bruneau Canyon Overlook, with a winding river and dramatic cliffs with gorgeous views. Take in sweeping views of volcanic cliffs and dramatic spires, looking out over the Bruneau River below. The canyon's environment is desert-like, characteristic of Idaho's high plains, so you won't see changing leaves just yet; expect your first glimpse of fall foliage on the next leg of the trip. If you're done driving for the day, wild camping is available for free at nearby Jacks Creek Campground.
On day two, the trip continues along Highway 30, which offers views of the bright green Snake River and the vibrant yellow cottonwood trees that line its shores. Take a coffee break in the town of Glenns Ferry (about an hour into the drive), then go for a short hike in nearby Malad Gorge State Park, a paradise of stunning canyons and volcanic cliffs. The itinerary takes you next to Snake River Canyons Park, a 50-minute drive from Glenns Ferry, where you'll spot more fall foliage, including orange and red shrubs. It's a great destination for bird watching, rock climbing, and horseback riding, and there's primitive camping available free of charge.
Wake up to a display of fall foliage
After a majestic sunrise over the canyon on day three, it's time to experience Tea Kettle Cave, about an hour's drive away. Formed by ancient lava flow and named for its unusual domed shape with a hole on top, it's a fantastical sight. Then, it's onward to Mount Harrison (two hours and 15 minutes by car), where you'll enjoy panoramic views over colorful forests and hills from the 9,265-foot summit. Nearby Bennett Springs Campground, with primitive (and free) camping, is a convenient place to stay nearby. It's part of Sawtooth National Forest, where native trees — including tamaracks, sugar maples, moose maples, and birches — turn bright orange, red, and yellow in fall.
On the last morning of the itinerary, expect a particularly vibrant display at dawn when you wake in the national forest. "At daybreak, we explored the colorful groves next to our campground, which were popping with vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows," Kranz wrote of his own experience. "The morning sun eventually rose above the ridgeline to our east, creating a spectacular show of color and light, a fantastical finish to a surprise-filled journey in southern Idaho." From the final stop, it's a three-hour journey back to the trip's starting point, Boise, and its international airport.