When Is The Best Time To Catch Autumn's Full-Color Show? Here's What The Farmer's Almanac Says For 2025
A few days before the official start of autumn, the Old Farmer's Almanac released its 2025 Fall Foliage Map & Peak Leaf Color Guide. With updated guidelines and recommendations for viewing peak fall colors in regions across the United States, it's an indispensable resource for leaf peepers, especially if you're planning a hike in the woods or a weekend getaway. So, when's the best time to catch the most beautiful foliage from Maine to New Mexico?
At the moment, going into the last week of September, the leaves are already turning in parts of the country. New England is one of the first regions in the U.S. to see the colors change, starting in northern Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont — where peak foliage can happen as early as the end of September — followed by states to the immediate south, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, where peak colors may appear in early October. The Almanac mentions Acadia National Park — a New England gem Samantha Brown named as her top fall destination for 2025 — one of the region's most popular destinations for fall foliage lovers.
Out west, Jackson, Wyoming, Black Hills, South Dakota, and Taos, New Mexico are on a similar schedule, with peak fall foliage expected at the end of September. It's the perfect excuse to venture into Grand Teton National Park, another place Brown recently mentioned as one of the best spots to travel in the fall, thanks to the park's vibrantly colored trees and diverse wildlife.
Plan a fall foliage getaway
By mid-October, the Old Farmer's Almanac says that the Pacific Northwest and the Blue Ridge Mountains will start reaching their peak. It's also a great time to go hiking in the Berkshires or the Catskill Mountains — an easy escape for New Yorkers — as the most colorful foliage is expected near the middle of the month. (Note that the nearby Adirondack Mountains, on the other hand, will see the most color earlier in October.) Pennsylvania's gorgeous Poconos Mountains are also a solid destination to explore around the same time. By the end of October, expect optimal fall colors at points further south, including Kentucky's Buckhorn Lake State Park and Georgia's Vogel State Park.
For the best experience, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, plan your fall foliage excursions on sunny to slightly overcast days. Avoid windy or rainy days, if possible — and be aware that late autumn storms can blow leaves off trees, effectively ruining the colorful display, so it's wise to keep an eye on the forecast. If you're traveling this winter, discover what the Farmer's Almanac predicts for cold, snow, and adventure. (Spoiler alert: it's going to be a snowier-than-usual winter in the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountains, but New England might not see much precipitation.)