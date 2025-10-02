America's Airport With The Worst Flight Cancellation Rate So Far In 2025
Booking air travel these days feels like a roll of the dice. You can't fully exhale until you're on the plane and taxiing to the runway. Will they delay? Reroute? Cancel? Some airports feel like more of a gamble than others. CBS News used data tracker FlightAware to gather information from flights from May 21 to July 14 of 2025, and compared the numbers to last year at the same time. While results showed an increase in cancellations and delays across the board, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is officially your worst bet when it comes to taking off on time.
The airport just outside Washington, DC has had its struggles this year, between cancellations and the Army helicopter crash back in January. It's no wonder things are getting tense between pilots and air traffic controllers. Compared to last summer, DCA has seen cancellations increase over the year by a whopping 274% with almost 6% of all scheduled flights canceled. If you can't handle the unknown, out-of-your-control aspects of air travel, also be careful of other airports with surging canceled flight rates like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport. It's stressful enough worrying whether your baggage will make it to your flight (check out this fashionable luggage tip to prevent lost bags), and now flight cancellations are spiking too.
The good news about DCA and cancellations
Every story has a silver (air)lining. According to data CBS News obtained from aviation analytics firm Cirium, even though cancellations were up this summer, so were on-time departures, if ever so slightly by 0.29%. Although DCA had a more unreliable year, some airports showed vast improvements. Miami International Airport had 40% fewer canceled flights this summer from last. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, infamous for its delays, actually saw a 9% decrease in cancellations.
On the bright side, if a cancelled flight leaves you stranded at DCA, there is plenty to do. You can work those stress knots out with a massage at the airport's XpresSpa. A vibrant airport arts program brings in live performances and public art installations to keep you engaged and sane. When it comes to food, don't miss Ben's Chili Bowl in the National Hall, a D.C. institution since 1958. Celebrity Chef Jose Andres opened a tapas-style restaurant at Capital One Landing, a newer "lounge, but not a lounge" concept from Capital One Travel that boasts thoughtful details like luggage nooks and outlets at every seat. If you find yourself stranded for the night, these are the best ways to sleep in an airport comfortably.