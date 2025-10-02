Arkansas' 'Trout Capital Of The US' Combines Fly-Fishing Bliss, Mountain Trails, And Riverfront Lodges
Once the largest settlement in the region, the North Arkansas town of Cotter is now home to a population of just under 1,000 people. However, despite no longer being the bustling hub it once was, the town remains a big draw for those in the know when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors.
Located on a picturesque bend of the White River, Cotter proudly presents itself to the world as the "Trout Capital of the USA," beating other trout-fishing hotspots such as Gore, Oklahoma – according to locals, at least. The White River is especially known for the size and number of its brown trout, making Cotter an ideal spot for fly fishing and spin-casting.
But you don't have to stick to the river to make the most of your time in Cotter. Both sides of this Ozark river offer incredible outdoor adventures, with winding mountain trails — Arkansas is famous for its fabulous scenic overlooks – waterfalls, sprawling forests, and chances to encounter local wildlife. Even better, Cotter is amply equipped to provide visitors with stunning riverfront lodge accommodations sure to make your visit unforgettable no matter how long your stay.
Fishing and hiking in Cotter, Arkansas
As well as brown trout and rainbow trout — which are often found at a length of 16 inches and more — brook and cutthroat trout also abound in the waters around Cotter. There are plenty of nearby sites for shore fishing, and for putting on your waders and entering the river for deeper casts. Be sure to check out Cotter Trout Dock, where you can book and then board a guided trout fishing float trip. You can also rent "jon" boats at the dock to take out on your own.
There is plenty more to explore on foot around White River. Rainbow Arch Bridge dates from 1930 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Big Spring Park is also worth a visit, packed with beautiful walking trails, sports facilities, and ample amenities, making it perfect for a family picnic or relaxing stroll.
If you feel like venturing farther afield, there are countless hiking routes through the surrounding Ozarks. Head up into the hills on the Tyler Bend Riverview Trail to unlock stunning views of the area's verdant forests and rivers. The trail will even take you to the Collier Homestead, a restored version of a 1930s settler home. Or else take a hike through the Lost Valley Trail, just 65 miles west of Cotter, to be rewarded with views of Eden Falls, a multi-level waterfall that drops more than 50 feet into Clark Creek.
Planning your trip to Cotter, Arkansas
The nearest domestic airport to Cotter, Arkansas, is Boone County Airport, located in Harrison, 43 miles away. For international travelers, Memphis International Airport is 217 miles to the southwest, around a 4-hour drive away via US-63 and US-412 W/US-62 W. Unfortunately, neither airport is well connected by public transport, so travelers' best option it to book a rental car, which will also allow you to explore the Ozarks in ease and comfort.
A riverfront lodge is the ideal place to stay in Cotter. Among the most popular choices is Cranor's White River Lodge, which is open year round and offers hotel rooms as well as two-bedroom cabins. Cranor's also organizes guided fishing tours. Meanwhile, The White River Inn is a premium all-inclusive lodge, and the only Orvis-endorsed lodging in the state. The lodge takes up more than 8,000 square feet, making it ideal for large groups, and stands 300 feet above the river, offering spectacular views and birding opportunities from its expansive deck.
Looking for other great outdoor experiences in Arkansas? Jasper is another riverside town in the Ozark Mountains known for outdoor beauty and fun.