Arkansas' 'Trout Capital Of The US' Combines Fly-Fishing Bliss, Mountain Trails, And Riverfront Lodges

Once the largest settlement in the region, the North Arkansas town of Cotter is now home to a population of just under 1,000 people. However, despite no longer being the bustling hub it once was, the town remains a big draw for those in the know when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors.

Located on a picturesque bend of the White River, Cotter proudly presents itself to the world as the "Trout Capital of the USA," beating other trout-fishing hotspots such as Gore, Oklahoma – according to locals, at least. The White River is especially known for the size and number of its brown trout, making Cotter an ideal spot for fly fishing and spin-casting.

But you don't have to stick to the river to make the most of your time in Cotter. Both sides of this Ozark river offer incredible outdoor adventures, with winding mountain trails — Arkansas is famous for its fabulous scenic overlooks – waterfalls, sprawling forests, and chances to encounter local wildlife. Even better, Cotter is amply equipped to provide visitors with stunning riverfront lodge accommodations sure to make your visit unforgettable no matter how long your stay.