This West Virginia Hotel Is One Of America's Most Accessible As A Gateway To Blue Ridge Beauty With Quality Dining

A state with great natural beauty and rich history, West Virginia is dotted with mountain towns worth the drive, like eclectic Elkins with its outdoor thrills and underrated Davis, where you'll find a 57-foot waterfall and winter skiing. More than 100 miles from both these towns and from the affordable vacation destination of Charleston, the state capital, White Sulphur Springs has been drawing visitors since the 1700s. Initially people came for its healing mineral springs and elevation that provides relief from hot summers. The grand Greenbrier Resort has earned its place as an American icon of hospitality, but in 2022 another noteworthy hotel opened less than a mile down the road. What sets The Schoolhouse Hotel apart, besides being a renovated high school building, is that it was designed to be America's first completely accessible and fully inclusive hotel. Developed by The Disability Opportunity Fund, it blends the historic charm of a former high school with cutting-edge accessibility measures. What's more, its elevated dining and rooftop terrace also make it a destination for locals.

The Schoolhouse Hotel is three miles from Greenbrier Valley Airport and 80 minutes from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. There's an Amtrak station in town, or it's a four hour drive to Washington, D.C. and 200 miles to Richmond, Virginia. In the Allegheny Mountains, White Sulphur Springs can be considered a gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The head of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Afton, Virginia is about 100 miles away, and it's 69 miles to an access point in Buena Vista.