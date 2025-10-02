This West Virginia Hotel Is One Of America's Most Accessible As A Gateway To Blue Ridge Beauty With Quality Dining
A state with great natural beauty and rich history, West Virginia is dotted with mountain towns worth the drive, like eclectic Elkins with its outdoor thrills and underrated Davis, where you'll find a 57-foot waterfall and winter skiing. More than 100 miles from both these towns and from the affordable vacation destination of Charleston, the state capital, White Sulphur Springs has been drawing visitors since the 1700s. Initially people came for its healing mineral springs and elevation that provides relief from hot summers. The grand Greenbrier Resort has earned its place as an American icon of hospitality, but in 2022 another noteworthy hotel opened less than a mile down the road. What sets The Schoolhouse Hotel apart, besides being a renovated high school building, is that it was designed to be America's first completely accessible and fully inclusive hotel. Developed by The Disability Opportunity Fund, it blends the historic charm of a former high school with cutting-edge accessibility measures. What's more, its elevated dining and rooftop terrace also make it a destination for locals.
The Schoolhouse Hotel is three miles from Greenbrier Valley Airport and 80 minutes from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. There's an Amtrak station in town, or it's a four hour drive to Washington, D.C. and 200 miles to Richmond, Virginia. In the Allegheny Mountains, White Sulphur Springs can be considered a gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The head of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Afton, Virginia is about 100 miles away, and it's 69 miles to an access point in Buena Vista.
Accessibility features and dining at The Schoolhouse Hotel
Each of The Schoolhouse Hotel's 30 guest rooms and all of its public spaces not only meet but exceed ADA standards. From automatic sliding doors at the entryway to the lobby's low-pile flooring, high/low counters, and on-demand ASL support, guests are welcomed inclusively. Guest rooms are outfitted with roll-in showers or hydronic body lifts for tubs, touchpad-controlled toilets, reachable outlets, and interactive TVs with voice-command service. The wide clearances and calming, adjustable lighting in the hotel's fitness, meditation, and meeting rooms reflect thoughtful, accessible design. Dining and event spaces follow the same philosophy: The restaurant and rooftop bar offer accessible seating, adjustable-height counters, and wheelchair storage, while the ballroom includes a stage lift and 360 degree AV screens. Room rates begin at $130.
The Schoolhouse Hotel offers a food and drink experience as thoughtfully crafted as the hotel itself. At its heart is the Varsity Club, the upscale flagship restaurant. In a warm, timeless setting of tufted leather banquettes and plaid accents, guests can try dishes like she-crab soup, charred pineapple salad with lime-honey vinaigrette, beef tartare prepared tableside, and blackened mahi mahi with West Virginia cheese grits, perhaps accompanied by a local brew. Brunch on weekends and breakfast sandwiches during the week start the day off right. In warmer weather, head upstairs to The Rooftop, White Sulphur Springs' only rooftop bar. With sweeping views of the Allegheny Mountains, it's the go-to spot for sunset cocktails and small plates like oysters and cauliflower bites.
Accessible activities near The Schoolhouse Hotel
The ideal base for exploring the region, The Schoolhouse Hotel is in the Greenbrier Valley, which has been named one of the most wheelchair-friendly destinations in the U.S. Mountain beauty, small-town charm, and fascinating history come together here without barriers. For outdoor adventure, the Greenbrier River Trail, a former rail line, offers 78 miles of packed gravel with a gentle 1% grade, bridges, tunnels, and breathtaking scenery adjacent to the river. Trailheads like Hopper provide wheelchair-friendly parking and smooth access directly onto the path. Nearby, Lewisburg — once voted one of America's "Coolest Small Towns" — has a Main Street lined with zero-entry (no steps) shops, cafés, and galleries.
No trip to the valley feels complete without experiencing The Greenbrier, the legendary resort that has hosted presidents, royalty, and generations of travelers since 1778. Known for its sweeping colonnades and grand interiors, the resort offers multiple accessible experiences. At the Mineral Spa, you can book a hydrotherapy ritual, sulphur soak, or body treatment rooted in the valley's centuries-old healing tradition. Staff members are adept at customizing services and arranging pre-visit tours so wheelchair users feel at ease. For a thrill, the resort's falconry program introduces visitors to the ancient art of training birds of prey. Staff can assist guests with mobility challenges to ensure comfortable participation or observation. Other pastimes, like accessible dining and shopping and a tour of the resort's famous Cold War Bunker, ensure travelers of all abilities can enjoy The Greenbrier's amenities.