Between Jacksonville And Orlando Is Florida's Fall Haven With An Impressive Corn Maze And Family-Friendly Fun

With the return of fall comes some of our favorite things that we only get to experience during this special time of year. Sipping on pumpkin spice lattes, roasting marshmallows over a campfire, and seeing the trees change colors are just a few of the things to love about the season. There are so many activities you need to add to your fall bucket list, but if you don't end up lost in rows of corn stalks, you're really missing out on one of the best fall activities — and Florida happens to have one of the best corn mazes in America.

The corn maze at Sykes Family Farm in Elkton, Florida, consists of 9 acres and will send you on a twisting and turning journey through the stalks. The maze has four different phases that range from easy sections that are more geared toward children to others that are more challenging. At the starting point, you can grab a passport that includes questions that will add to the fun and help guide you through the maze.

A Google reviewer raved about his visit, saying, "Our experience with our kids and another family was outstanding. Sykes Family Farm provides such a perfect setting for creating wonderful memories. From the engaging activities to the welcoming atmosphere, it's clear that a lot of care goes into making it enjoyable for visitors of all ages. We're already looking forward to coming back next year for more fun and adventure!"