Between Jacksonville And Orlando Is Florida's Fall Haven With An Impressive Corn Maze And Family-Friendly Fun
With the return of fall comes some of our favorite things that we only get to experience during this special time of year. Sipping on pumpkin spice lattes, roasting marshmallows over a campfire, and seeing the trees change colors are just a few of the things to love about the season. There are so many activities you need to add to your fall bucket list, but if you don't end up lost in rows of corn stalks, you're really missing out on one of the best fall activities — and Florida happens to have one of the best corn mazes in America.
The corn maze at Sykes Family Farm in Elkton, Florida, consists of 9 acres and will send you on a twisting and turning journey through the stalks. The maze has four different phases that range from easy sections that are more geared toward children to others that are more challenging. At the starting point, you can grab a passport that includes questions that will add to the fun and help guide you through the maze.
A Google reviewer raved about his visit, saying, "Our experience with our kids and another family was outstanding. Sykes Family Farm provides such a perfect setting for creating wonderful memories. From the engaging activities to the welcoming atmosphere, it's clear that a lot of care goes into making it enjoyable for visitors of all ages. We're already looking forward to coming back next year for more fun and adventure!"
What to know before visiting the corn maze at Sykes Family Farms
The maze at Sykes Family Farms is open for visitors each fall, starting in early October and lasting through early November. They're open Friday through Sunday, and general admission is $16.99, but kids two and under are free. If you're over 65 or in the military, you can save a couple of bucks on admission.
If you want to impress your family and friends with a fun fact when you're going through the maze, you can share that this maze technically isn't made of corn. At first glance, it appears to be corn, but if you look closely, you'll see that it actually doesn't have corn cobs. Since Florida's weather can be a little unpredictable, the Sykes family uses sorghum for their maze instead. This is a stronger and more climate-tolerant plant that is mostly used as cattle feed. You probably won't even notice the difference as you're trying to find your way out, though.
While you're there, you may also want to grab some family photos. Sykes Family Farm is quite picturesque, and between the maze, sunflowers, and the barn, there are plenty of Instagram-worthy spots. More formal pictures are allowed, also, but everyone must have an admission ticket — even your photographer.
Other activities to enjoy at Sykes Family Farms
Even if the corn maze is what lures you in, there are plenty of other fun, family-friendly activities to enjoy once you're there. First, get into the fall spirit by getting your face painted. Then, enjoy the kiddie cow train, teeter totters, bounce pads, hay rides, and slides. There are also duck races, a bubble barn, and a ball pit.
If you want to throw axes and milk a fake cow, you can do that, too. Just make sure you save some time to pick sunflowers and paint pumpkins. With all of these fun activities, you'll probably work up an appetite. They have all of the delectable festival favorites like kettle korn and funnel cakes, but you can also get things such as hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, French fries, and chicken nuggets.
Sykes Family Farms is located between Jacksonville and Orlando, and if you fly into Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), you can drive there in about an hour. Coming from Orlando International Airport (MCO), it's closer to a two-hour drive. You won't find hotels directly in Elkton, but it's an easy drive from St. Augustine, the oldest city in America, and Palatka, one of Florida's official trail towns with lush foliage. Both are about 20 minutes away and offer a variety of lodging options. If you want to wake up oceanside, the Saint Augustine Beach House is one highly-rated option, and it's only about 30 minutes away from Sykes Family Farm.