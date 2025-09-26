Six Flags Is Set To Close These Two Locations In 2025
Theme park fans will be disappointed to hear the news that Six Flags Entertainment Corp., the largest amusement park operator in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is set to close two of its parks by the end of 2025. Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, and its accompanying water park, Hurricane Harbor, will both close on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The closures are not expected to have a significant impact on the company's financial performance for the year.
Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a statement: "As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan." He added: "This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests."
The closures follow a 2024 merger between Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. and Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., which resulted in a combined portfolio of 42 parks. The merged company now operates under the Six Flags Entertainment Corp. brand. That portfolio includes Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, considered one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. outside of Disney World. Despite the closure announcement, Six Flags reported a strong attendance growth during the 2025 summer season across its parks.
Parkgoers aren't surprised that the Six Flags locations are closing
The closure of the two parks may be heartbreaking for nostalgic fans, but it did not come as a surprise to many. On Reddit, reaction to the closure of Six Flags America was muted, with one poster commenting, "This doesn't shock me at all. I knew when that merger came, this was coming. They haven't recovered from the pandemic either." Another user added: "They were struggling even before the pandemic too. The park is really run down looking and has a pretty bad reputation."
When Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor close for good, there will no longer be a Six Flags presence in Maryland. However, the state still has other notable theme parks, including the much-loved seaside amusement park, Trimper Rides, in Ocean City, which holds the distinction of being America's longest-running family-operated carnival.
Six Flags America is not the only park set to close its doors in the near future. California's Great America, an old-school amusement park located in the Bay Area, is expected to close following its 2027 season. While the park has been given the opportunity to renew its lease for another five years after the current agreement ends on June 30, 2028, company officials are hesitating due to low profit margins.