Six Flags Is Set To Close These Two Locations In 2025

Theme park fans will be disappointed to hear the news that Six Flags Entertainment Corp., the largest amusement park operator in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is set to close two of its parks by the end of 2025. Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, and its accompanying water park, Hurricane Harbor, will both close on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The closures are not expected to have a significant impact on the company's financial performance for the year.

Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said in a statement: "As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan." He added: "This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests."

The closures follow a 2024 merger between Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. and Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., which resulted in a combined portfolio of 42 parks. The merged company now operates under the Six Flags Entertainment Corp. brand. That portfolio includes Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, considered one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. outside of Disney World. Despite the closure announcement, Six Flags reported a strong attendance growth during the 2025 summer season across its parks.