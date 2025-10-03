Nestled In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Quaint Town With Scenic Beauty And A Unique Poetry Trail

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep." So read the last lines of "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," one of Robert Frost's most well-known poems — and one of several printed works on display along the Robert Frost Interpretive Trail, a picturesque loop through the forest in the small town of Ripton, Vermont. Pausing on the quiet path to read "The Last Mowing," "The Road Not Taken," and "The Pasture," while breathing in the cool, crisp air of the Green Mountain National Forest, is a one-of-a-kind experience for poetry lovers.

So what's the connection between Frost and this scenic section of the state? The famous poet taught at Middlebury College's Bread Loaf School of English (pictured above), about ten miles away, for more than four decades, and spent summers at Homer Noble Farm in Middlebury Gap, just up the road from the trailhead that now bears his name. Frost strolled through these woods, likely taking inspiration from the wooded landscapes to create his art, which is filled with references to the natural world.