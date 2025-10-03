Nestled In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Quaint Town With Scenic Beauty And A Unique Poetry Trail
"The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep." So read the last lines of "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," one of Robert Frost's most well-known poems — and one of several printed works on display along the Robert Frost Interpretive Trail, a picturesque loop through the forest in the small town of Ripton, Vermont. Pausing on the quiet path to read "The Last Mowing," "The Road Not Taken," and "The Pasture," while breathing in the cool, crisp air of the Green Mountain National Forest, is a one-of-a-kind experience for poetry lovers.
So what's the connection between Frost and this scenic section of the state? The famous poet taught at Middlebury College's Bread Loaf School of English (pictured above), about ten miles away, for more than four decades, and spent summers at Homer Noble Farm in Middlebury Gap, just up the road from the trailhead that now bears his name. Frost strolled through these woods, likely taking inspiration from the wooded landscapes to create his art, which is filled with references to the natural world.
Follow Robert Frost's footsteps in Ripton
The Robert Frost Interpretive Trail is easy and appropriate for all ability levels, thanks in part to recent improvements that made it universally accessible. The poem-lined path is about a mile long and takes about 30 minutes to complete. Leave your car at the parking area near the trailhead off Vermont Route 125 before beginning the walk, which begins on a gravel surface and leads to a walkway elevated above wetlands, a natural habitat for warblers and red-wing blackbirds. Pass through meadows and hemlock groves, stopping to read Frost's posted poems along the way. There are benches along the trail ideal for taking a break, as well as picnic tables near the parking lot.
After the hike, stop by the old Homer Noble Farm, less than a mile from the trailhead, to see the cabin where Frost lived and worked many summers during his tenure at Middlebury. Today, it's a National Historic Landmark managed by the university; note that entrance to the interior is currently not permitted.
Plan a trip to Vermont's Green Mountains
Other notable landmarks in Ripton include the quaint Ripton Community House, a historic building that now functions as a community center, and the photogenic Ripton Country Store, a great spot to pick up locally produced maple syrup, cheese, and honey. To soak up the small-town Vermont vibes, check into Chipman Inn, a family-run bed and breakfast housed in a residence built in 1828. Among its six rooms (from $228 per night) are the charming Ode to Robert Frost room and a suite dedicated to Edward Hopper. For more character-filled lodgings in the area, check out Warren, Vermont's uncrowded four-season town full of cute inns.
Meanwhile, you'll find plenty of dining options in nearby Middlebury, about a 15-minute drive from Ripton. Jessica's Restaurant at the Swift House Inn serves garden-to-table cuisine in a historic setting, while lively but casual American Flatbread specializes in wood-fired pizzas and craft beer. The city of Burlington, home to Vermont's charming and overlooked airport, is about an hour from Ripton by car, and you'll want one for exploring the area. And while exploring Vermont's Green Mountains, don't miss the town of Londonderry, a quintessential New England getaway known for its natural beauty.