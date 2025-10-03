New England's 'Golf Coast' Is A Sporting Haven Linking Over 40 Courses On Massachusetts Dazzling Shore
In southeastern Massachusetts, once you cross over the Bourne or Sagamore bridges, you enter Cape Cod. This 65-mile-long body of land is both technically a peninsula and an island, and home to some of the most celebrated golf course designs in New England. It follows that Cape Cod is one of the most popular summer getaway spots for New England residents and travelers from all over. With its lack of skyscrapers and abundance of beaches, visitors seek out the best experiences you can only have on Cape Cod amidst oceanside scenery. Needless to say, Cape Codders take their golf seriously.
The bevy of world-class tracks on the Cape range from public courses that won't break your wallet to luxurious private tracks sitting along sandy shores of mansion-filled communities or resorts. Whether it's Cape Cod Bay's waters to the north or the sounds that connect to the Atlantic to the south, golf scenery and Cape Cod make great companions. For lovers of the links, touring the "Golf Coast" of Massachusetts is a journey through an array of courses that stand out from the rest of the area.
Some of Cape Cod's best courses require some planning
As it goes with many golf meccas, the most exquisite courses on Cape Cod require access, but they are worth the pursuit. Luxury resort property the Ocean Edge Resort recaptures the playful spirit on the Cape while offering a spa and amenities. It's also home to a Jack Nicklaus-designed gem of a course that's often rated one of the best on Cape Cod. The Troon Privé course winds through tree-lined fairways, is often in immaculate condition, and their stay and play packages make it possible for non-members to play the course.
Another unparalleled destination on the water is Cape Cod National Golf Club, which sits adjacent to the Cape's five-star historic resort known as Wequassett in Harwich, Massachusetts. This par-72 championship layout set on rolling hills beside Pleasant Bay is a trip farther out east on Cape Cod than most golf ventures and is a private course that resort guests can play. New Seabury's Ocean Course in Mashpee is absolutely worth a stay-and-play trip if you don't know a member. The ocean views facing the Nantucket Sound are breathtaking and can easily district you from your round.
For a touch of New England socialite history, the Hyannisport Club is a highly lauded course adjacent to the Kennedy Family compound. This was President John F. Kennedy Jr.'s golf playground for years and remains one of more private clubs on Cape Cod.
Cape Cod's public tracks leave golfers raving
Cape Cod's variety of more than 40 courses also showcases fully public courses available for advance tee times and walk-ons, up and down the island. The Cape Club in East Falmouth has tee times on their website starting at $80, and their three-story clubhouse is a show stealer for sunset drinks. Not to be confused with The Cape Club is Cape Cod Country Club, which despite its exclusive title is indeed open to anyone for play. Just down the road, it's a slightly different test with less even terrain winding through woods and scenic water views.
The Captains in the town of Brewster, Massachusetts is often found atop online lists of best courses on the Cape. In addition to two courses with fitting nautical references in the Port and Starboard, the Captains has the convenience of pristine course conditions. Right off of U.S. Route 6, which is known as the Mid-Cape Highway, the Captains makes for a great golf stop on a Massachusetts road trip along the coast.
Other locals on Cape Cod enjoy woodsy tracks like Dennis Pines, which is known for having local-friendly golf rates and membership options. For the most off-the-grid experience, Highland Links in North Truro is a domestic passport to a links golf experience reminiscent of Scotland or Ireland. This scenic track with Scotland vibes offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Highland Lighthouse nearby, proving that you can find any type of test on the Golf Coast.