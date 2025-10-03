New England's 'Golf Coast' Is A Sporting Haven Linking Over 40 Courses On Massachusetts Dazzling Shore

In southeastern Massachusetts, once you cross over the Bourne or Sagamore bridges, you enter Cape Cod. This 65-mile-long body of land is both technically a peninsula and an island, and home to some of the most celebrated golf course designs in New England. It follows that Cape Cod is one of the most popular summer getaway spots for New England residents and travelers from all over. With its lack of skyscrapers and abundance of beaches, visitors seek out the best experiences you can only have on Cape Cod amidst oceanside scenery. Needless to say, Cape Codders take their golf seriously.

The bevy of world-class tracks on the Cape range from public courses that won't break your wallet to luxurious private tracks sitting along sandy shores of mansion-filled communities or resorts. Whether it's Cape Cod Bay's waters to the north or the sounds that connect to the Atlantic to the south, golf scenery and Cape Cod make great companions. For lovers of the links, touring the "Golf Coast" of Massachusetts is a journey through an array of courses that stand out from the rest of the area.