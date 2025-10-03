Northern Mississippi's 'Friendliest Town' Is A Charming Destination With Fall Foliage And An Annual Autumn Festival
Mississippi is ideal for travelers looking for the natural beauty of fall foliage. Considered to be the most affordable state for scenic byway road trips, there are plenty of beautiful locations to drive through. While the Gulf Coast has the city of Biloxi, aka the "Vegas of the South," there is one city in the northern part of the Magnolia State that is self-proclaimed as Mississippi's "friendliest town."
Holly Springs offers a small-town atmosphere, with a strong sense of Southern hospitality, a rich history, and a variety of community events. One example of what makes the town so friendly is that the citizens are quick to greet strangers openly and graciously. Holly Springs also has a much lower overall crime rate than the national average, according to statistics in 2022. While the nation had an overall crime rate score of 33.37, Holly Springs showed just a 6.34 rating in 2022, per Nextdoor.
The Holly Springs Autumn Festival of Fun takes place on Saturdays in October, marking the arrival of the fall season. Guests in costumes can browse arts and crafts vendors, grab some tempting treats, or enjoy family-friendly games and activities, all while being surrounded by the crisp, red, orange, and yellow hues of the falling leaves.
Holly Springs welcomes the season in Wall Doxey State Park
Just 7 miles outside of Holly Springs is Wall Doxey State Park. Centered around a 40-acre spring-fed lake, with cypress trees dotting the area. In the fall, these natural beauties display vibrant colors that perfectly reflect the fall season. This pet-friendly state park offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, including the Wall Doxey Trail, an easy, 2-mile hike that features a few stair-led steep slopes and benches that offer scenic lake views.
Another ideal place to spend some time in nature and witness the changing hues of the leaves is the Chewalla Lake Recreation Area near Holly Springs. The 260-acre, no-wake lake is ideal for canoes and kayaks. There are year-round nature trails, ideal during the months of September and October, due to cooler temperatures and fall foliage that displays autumn hues. Anglers can cast a line in hopes of landing a largemouth bass or catfish. With RV and tent camping available, fall foliage and cooler temps can be enjoyed for multiple days.
The Strawberry Audubon Center is a prime destination for fall foliage
For more outdoor fall adventures, visit the Strawberry Plains Audubon Center. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., guests can stroll down 15 miles of hiking trails, surrounded by the fall foliage, for just a $3 admission fee. There are over 200 species of birds throughout the center, and a checklist is available to see how many different ones can be spotted during your visit.
Less than an hour's drive from Memphis and just 30 miles north of Oxford, Mississippi, Holly Springs is perfect for easy day trips from the bordering state of Tennessee, or you can embark on a longer road trip traversing the state from the best destinations along Mississippi's beautiful Gulf Coast to Holly Springs in the north. Visitors can also fly into the Holly Springs-Marshall County Airport or the Memphis International Airport. There are plenty of lodging options, ranging from cozy bed and breakfasts to cottages, campgrounds, cabins, and standard hotels.