Northern Mississippi's 'Friendliest Town' Is A Charming Destination With Fall Foliage And An Annual Autumn Festival

Mississippi is ideal for travelers looking for the natural beauty of fall foliage. Considered to be the most affordable state for scenic byway road trips, there are plenty of beautiful locations to drive through. While the Gulf Coast has the city of Biloxi, aka the "Vegas of the South," there is one city in the northern part of the Magnolia State that is self-proclaimed as Mississippi's "friendliest town."

Holly Springs offers a small-town atmosphere, with a strong sense of Southern hospitality, a rich history, and a variety of community events. One example of what makes the town so friendly is that the citizens are quick to greet strangers openly and graciously. Holly Springs also has a much lower overall crime rate than the national average, according to statistics in 2022. While the nation had an overall crime rate score of 33.37, Holly Springs showed just a 6.34 rating in 2022, per Nextdoor.

The Holly Springs Autumn Festival of Fun takes place on Saturdays in October, marking the arrival of the fall season. Guests in costumes can browse arts and crafts vendors, grab some tempting treats, or enjoy family-friendly games and activities, all while being surrounded by the crisp, red, orange, and yellow hues of the falling leaves.