This Pretty Park In The Adirondacks Is One Of America's Most Accessible, From Cozy Cabins To Fun Trails For All
Perhaps the most accessible park in New York's sprawling Adirondack Mountains is tucked into the forest and lake country about a two-hour drive northwest of the state capital of Albany. John Dillon Park, managed by Paul Smith's College, is ideal for visitors with disabilities who still want to experience the beauty of one of New York's best mountain ranges and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. This park offers everyone the chance to take in the outdoor experiences this beautiful stretch of upstate New York has to offer.
Boasting a fully accessible trail system that's 3.5 miles long, this forested park features a number of amenities for disabled visitors, including wheelchair-friendly camping sites, accessible composting toilets, batteries for medical devices, and even a pontoon boat for scenic tours on the adjacent Grampus Lake. The park lines the lake's shore, and angling is allowed with a New York fishing license. For campers, the park boasts a clear view of the night sky for those who might want to stay up late and count the stars over the stunning Adirondacks. In all, the park encompasses 198 acres of forest lands smack dab in the middle of the mountains, making for an adventurous getaway, regardless of age, ability, or mobility.
The ideal accessible retreat in John Dillon Park
John Dillon Park opened nearly two decades ago as a destination for disabled visitors who want to enjoy the wilds of the Adirondacks despite their lack of traditional mobility. Even though the park is privately managed by Paul Smith's College, it's open to the public. Better yet, the park is free for everyone. The park was gifted as part of a larger 15,800-acre donation to the state of New York by International Paper. All of the park's amenities, from its picnic areas to its camping lean-tos, with fold-down beds and fireplaces, are fully wheelchair accessible. One important note, however: visitors cannot drive to the park's camping areas. The park is designed to offer all visitors a "near-wilderness experience." Those wishing to camp in John Dillon Park must make reservations online and be able to walk or use a wheelchair to reach the camping areas.
While the park is quite small in comparison to the vast Adirondack Park, America's largest state park outside of Alaska, it punches above its weight by offering some incredible outdoor experiences for every single visitor. Not only can guests make use of the park's accessible pontoon boat to tour Grampus Lake, they can fish the park's deeper waters from the craft, too. It also features an accessible dock and a boat launch for visitors' canoes and kayaks. Anglers paddling on Grampus Lake can cast their lines for trout, bass, and perch in its cool waters. The park and all its amenities are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
A great home base for an Adirondack getaway
While John Dillon Park is but a "postage-stamp park," it rests among some of upstate New York's largest wild lands. Situated within easy striking distance of several much larger wilderness areas. The Five Ponds Wilderness consists of over 100,000 acres of wild Adirondack country, situated just west of John Dillon Park. Also to the west of the park is the 19,500-acre William C. Whitney Wilderness. To the east of John Dillon Park is the High Peaks Wilderness, the second-largest wilderness area east of the Mississippi River at more than 275,000 acres. The Five Ponds and William C. Whitney wilderness areas offer excellent hiking, and the High Peaks Wilderness Area is known for its 23 miles of the Adirondack Canoe Route along its western boundary.
For inclusiveness, it's tough to beat John Dillon Park, which, thanks to its accessible amenities and experiences, offers all guests a taste of the wild Adirondacks. And for a literal taste of the Adirondacks, the park offers a unique event called A Walk Through the Woods at John Dillon Park, a five-course dinner served to visitors as they walk through the park and reach different lean-tos. In all, it's a leisurely stroll along the park's accessible trails while enjoying meals along the way, all sponsored by Paul Smith's College and the nearby Tupper Lake Chamber of Commerce. The September event is just another reason for visitors of all abilities to enjoy this small park with big visitor experiences. Another reason? Fall foliage! And the best way to see New York's fall foliage might be via the Tupper Lake rail bike tour, which starts in Tupper Lake, just 17 miles north.