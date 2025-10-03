This Pretty Park In The Adirondacks Is One Of America's Most Accessible, From Cozy Cabins To Fun Trails For All

John Dillon Park opened nearly two decades ago as a destination for disabled visitors who want to enjoy the wilds of the Adirondacks despite their lack of traditional mobility. Even though the park is privately managed by Paul Smith's College, it's open to the public. Better yet, the park is free for everyone. The park was gifted as part of a larger 15,800-acre donation to the state of New York by International Paper. All of the park's amenities, from its picnic areas to its camping lean-tos, with fold-down beds and fireplaces, are fully wheelchair accessible. One important note, however: visitors cannot drive to the park's camping areas. The park is designed to offer all visitors a "near-wilderness experience." Those wishing to camp in John Dillon Park must make reservations online and be able to walk or use a wheelchair to reach the camping areas.

While the park is quite small in comparison to the vast Adirondack Park, America's largest state park outside of Alaska, it punches above its weight by offering some incredible outdoor experiences for every single visitor. Not only can guests make use of the park's accessible pontoon boat to tour Grampus Lake, they can fish the park's deeper waters from the craft, too. It also features an accessible dock and a boat launch for visitors' canoes and kayaks. Anglers paddling on Grampus Lake can cast their lines for trout, bass, and perch in its cool waters. The park and all its amenities are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.