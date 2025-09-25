The Best Way To See New York's Fall Foliage Doesn't Involve Driving, Hiking, Or A Train
It's hard to nail down exactly where the best fall foliage in the U.S. is, but with its rolling mountains, reflective lakes, and dense forests bursting with vibrant autumn color, the Adirondacks are a reasonable place to start looking. This awe-inspiring New York mountain range is worth a visit any time of year, but in the fall, it truly comes alive, with the trees transforming into a gorgeous tapestry of yellows, oranges, reds, and golds. Booking a ticket for the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, hiking up the popular Bald Mountain trail to see the incredible views that form the peak, or driving through the vibrant beauty of the mountains on New York's Route 28 are all beautiful ways to see New York's fall foliage. The best way to experience this gorgeous fall landscape, though, might just be a more unconventional adventure: by rail bike.
If you've never heard of a rail bike before, you're not alone. These fun modes of transportation aren't particularly common in the United States yet (although they're all over Europe and Korea), but they are extremely fun. In places where there used to be train lines that have since been decommissioned, leaving behind unused tracks through the landscape, some companies have started installing rail bikes — special vehicles that use the rails but are mostly powered by the passengers pedaling. Don't expect a train car — these devices typically have two little benches next to each other for two passengers and no walls or roof, like a bicycle. There is an electric motor on most of these systems to help you out, but you should still expect a bit of a workout as you glide through the beautiful autumn woods.
Best rail bike routes to see New York's foliage in fall
There are a few different companies running rail bike tours that are ideal for seeing breathtaking autumn color in New York. If you want to explore the majestic New York Catskill Mountains, consider booking a tour through the first rail bike company in the United States, Rail Explorers. Their River Run tour takes you through the woods, surrounded by colorful fall leaves, and along Esopus Creek. Seeing the falling leaves being carried by the current might be the perfect autumn view — though if you want to see the leaves illuminated by the warm light of the setting sun, book a "golden hour" tour.
If you want to explore the Adirondacks, you have a few great choices. Consider booking through Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures or Revolution Rail Co.[pictured]. Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures offers routes from both Old Forge and Tupper Lake. The Tupper Lake route in particular is a fantastic choice for peak foliage season viewing, because the "Raquette Rambler" takes you through the woods — just be aware that there's no motor to help you out, so you may want to invite a couple more friends to help pedal. They can support up to four. At Revolution Rail Co., there are numerous options near Adirondack hotspots like Lake George and Saratoga, so it's easy to fit into a longer autumn Adirondack trip. For extra autumnal fun, consider the Pumpkin Patch Pedal, which not only shows you great foliage views but stops at a hidden pumpkin patch where you can pick your own, or the Haunted Rail Bike Experience, which pairs pretty forest views with jump scares from the costumed performers hiding between the trees.