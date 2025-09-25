The Best Way To See New York's Fall Foliage Doesn't Involve Driving, Hiking, Or A Train

There are a few different companies running rail bike tours that are ideal for seeing breathtaking autumn color in New York. If you want to explore the majestic New York Catskill Mountains, consider booking a tour through the first rail bike company in the United States, Rail Explorers. Their River Run tour takes you through the woods, surrounded by colorful fall leaves, and along Esopus Creek. Seeing the falling leaves being carried by the current might be the perfect autumn view — though if you want to see the leaves illuminated by the warm light of the setting sun, book a "golden hour" tour.

If you want to explore the Adirondacks, you have a few great choices. Consider booking through Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures or Revolution Rail Co.[pictured]. Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures offers routes from both Old Forge and Tupper Lake. The Tupper Lake route in particular is a fantastic choice for peak foliage season viewing, because the "Raquette Rambler" takes you through the woods — just be aware that there's no motor to help you out, so you may want to invite a couple more friends to help pedal. They can support up to four. At Revolution Rail Co., there are numerous options near Adirondack hotspots like Lake George and Saratoga, so it's easy to fit into a longer autumn Adirondack trip. For extra autumnal fun, consider the Pumpkin Patch Pedal, which not only shows you great foliage views but stops at a hidden pumpkin patch where you can pick your own, or the Haunted Rail Bike Experience, which pairs pretty forest views with jump scares from the costumed performers hiding between the trees.