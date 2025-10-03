New York City's Most Unreliable Subway Line Is One Tourists Should Avoid If They Want An On-Time Arrival

The B Line runs between the Bronx and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn on weekdays throughout the day, except late nights. Due to a significantly longer route, the B division shares the tracks more frequently with other trains, which can lead to delays. One rider on Reddit comments that the B is held often, so the rest of the lines can make up for any lost time. Other major reasons for its low on-time percentage are a lack of workers and general operational issues. So, how much fun vacation time do you lose when you hop on this line?

A metro rider on r/nycrail reveals that the B Train's wait is anywhere between 15 and 17 minutes, saying, "There's never any active alerts indicating an issue." A delay is counted when a train arrives at the last stop five minutes later than its scheduled time, so you can expect to wait for at least five minutes when the B Line is delayed. If possible, avoid the peak rush hours (from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) when timeliness is further compromised due to overcrowding and the fact that the B train interlines much more than others.

Despite these problems, the subway remains the best way to blend in like a local in NYC. Moreover, the MTA is working to modernize the signal system to improve reliability. But like the B Train on its worst days, change comes slowly on the subways. And if you're exploring the destination on a time crunch, it's better to avoid the B Line for a few more years.