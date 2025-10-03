This Top Michigan Suburb For Young Professionals Charms With Its Arts And Culture Scene And Open Spaces

Offering everything one could want from suburban life with the perks of living close to downtown Detroit, Farmington Hills — not to be confused with its sister city, Farmington — is home to over 80,000 residents, making it the second-largest city in Oakland County.

Much of the appeal of Farmington Hills is its location. Situated only a 22-minute drive from Detroit, the "Paris of the Midwest," Farmington Hills' proximity to the city makes it a top pick for young professionals looking to settle down. In fact, 24% of Farmington Hills residents are aged 20 through 39 years old as of 2023. The city also offers smooth access to major highways, making it easy to embark on day or weekend trips to other areas of Michigan. It's only 35 minutes from Ann Arbor, an increasingly popular vacation destination, which should be your next weekend getaway.

But there's more to Farmington Hills than convenient geography. All residents become part of a colorful community that values arts and culture and has a shared appreciation for the outdoors and open spaces, whether that's trekking up a hill or hitting a few holes at the country club.