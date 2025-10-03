This Top Michigan Suburb For Young Professionals Charms With Its Arts And Culture Scene And Open Spaces
Offering everything one could want from suburban life with the perks of living close to downtown Detroit, Farmington Hills — not to be confused with its sister city, Farmington — is home to over 80,000 residents, making it the second-largest city in Oakland County.
Much of the appeal of Farmington Hills is its location. Situated only a 22-minute drive from Detroit, the "Paris of the Midwest," Farmington Hills' proximity to the city makes it a top pick for young professionals looking to settle down. In fact, 24% of Farmington Hills residents are aged 20 through 39 years old as of 2023. The city also offers smooth access to major highways, making it easy to embark on day or weekend trips to other areas of Michigan. It's only 35 minutes from Ann Arbor, an increasingly popular vacation destination, which should be your next weekend getaway.
But there's more to Farmington Hills than convenient geography. All residents become part of a colorful community that values arts and culture and has a shared appreciation for the outdoors and open spaces, whether that's trekking up a hill or hitting a few holes at the country club.
Farmington Hills is all about arts and crafts
Officially incorporated in 1973, Farmington Hills is still a relatively young city, but it's already developing its own art and culture scene. Residents have plenty of options should they want to engage in cultural activities. The Costick Activities Center offers residents of Farmington Hills and neighboring communities classes and workshops where they can learn to play a new instrument, paint, or dance.
You'll likely meet those who have already found their craft at the Michigan Makers Market, which takes place in October. Admission is completely free, and visitors are encouraged to browse and shop around for goods handmade by local artists. Items on sale include jewelry, hats, home and holiday decor, prints, and even baked and canned foods.
Fans of live performances can get their fix at The Hawk, another community center in Farmington Hills, this time more centered on a wide variety of theater and live events. From drag-themed bingo nights and true crime author panels to musicals for kids, there's something on the calendar for everybody.
An abundance of outdoor open spaces for adults and children alike
More often than not, opting for city life means sacrificing vast, green spaces for other perks, but Farmington Hills is trying to give its residents and passing visitors the best of both worlds. One of the city's most popular parks, Heritage Park, spreads over 211 acres. Those seeking to bask in the summer sunlight or take a nature break can do so along the park's walking trails; take your workout outside at one of the numerous sports fields, and, in the winter, try your hand at cross-country skiing. Another notable park is Woodland Hills, which has a rustic walking trail winding around its 74 acres and is the perfect place for birding and spotting wildlife.
Golf enthusiasts can swing away at Farmington Hills' very own golf club, with a 175-acre course that presents players with challenging holes. Experienced and beginner players of all ages are welcome, with lessons available upon request if you need to work on your swinging technique. The club also hosts golfing tournaments and events throughout the year.
Want to extend your Michigan getaway? Farmington Hills is only a 30-minute drive from Belleville, a scenic city located between Detroit and Ann Arbor with a vibrant downtown and youthful vibes, perfect for nature lovers who want to spend quality time by the lake.