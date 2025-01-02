The Warmest National Parks To Visit In The Winter

If swimming in azure waters, snorkeling and diving, and just spending as much time in and around the water as possible sounds like your ideal vacation, then Dry Tortugas National Park is one of the best options right in the United States. To get to Dry Tortugas National Park, you have to take a boat or a seaplane, as it's located about 70 miles away from Key West. Across this national park's 100 miles, there are seven separate islands, but it's mostly just made up of water.

As far as sightseeing goes, there's the historic Fort Jefferson, a 19th-century fort that's one of the largest of its kind in the country. Just keep in mind that the surrounding moat wall is currently closed for repairs until fall 2026. Winter is also one of the best times to visit Dry Tortugas, since it's the dry season and you're not at risk for any hurricanes interfering with your vacation. From November until March, temperatures typically range from the mid or upper 60s to the high 70s. The one thing to keep in mind is that the weather can be windier at this time, making the seas rougher and making it potentially feel a bit cooler.