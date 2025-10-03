New Zealand's Magical Lakeside Town Offers Snowy Peaks, Outdoor Adventure, And Mind-Bending Attractions

Thanks to its lakeside location and snow-capped mountains, Wanaka is a beautiful place to experience the great outdoors. You can't miss a visit to New Zealand's Instagram-famous tree (often known as "That Wanaka Tree"), an iconic willow tree that juts out of the lake. It's easily accessed by a stroll along the lakeshore. Paddle Wanaka also rents kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, making it easy to kayak out to some of the lake's islands. Wanaka Lake is perfect for swimming and relaxing under the pretty backdrop of the mountains.

One of the most popular hikes in Wanaka is the 11-mile trek up Roy's Peak. This is especially popular for sunrise, and there are often crowds making their way up the challenging switchbacks to reach the summit. For an alternative, take a short drive out of town to hike Isthmus Peak. This 10-mile hike is equally challenging, taking five to seven hours, but it boasts even more jaw-dropping views over both Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea. For a shorter walk, try the 2.8-mile hike up Mount Iron, which also happens to have wonderful scenery.

A short 20-minute drive outside of town, Diamond Lake Lookout is a 1.8-mile trail that leads to a stunning viewpoint over Lake Wanaka. If you want to escape the crowds, take the unsealed road to Motatapu Gorge, where you can swim and walk along the river. The Rob Roy Glacier Trail in Mount Aspiring National Park is a 6-mile walk where you can see glaciers. It's a one-hour drive from Wanaka, and the majority of the road to get here is unsealed, which means that you should check road conditions before traveling. Skiers can't miss hitting the slopes at Cardrona or Treble Cone, two of the major ski resorts around Wanaka.