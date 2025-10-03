New Zealand's Magical Lakeside Town Offers Snowy Peaks, Outdoor Adventure, And Mind-Bending Attractions
With spectacular mountain ranges, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and dramatic fjords, New Zealand is often touted as one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Located on the South Island, one of the safest islands in the world, is Wanaka, a stunning town on the shores of Lake Wanaka. This destination is a paradise for nature lovers, with a number of interesting indoor attractions, too.
Wanaka is in the Otago region of the South Island, north of Queenstown, the first zero-carbon ski destination in the world, and close to the Southern Alps. Although you can get to Wanaka on public transport by InterCity bus — there are daily services from Queenstown — it's easiest to explore here with your own vehicle. Public transport in town is very limited, and some of the most popular trailheads are outside of the center with no public transport. Although there is a very small airport in Wanaka, often used for scenic flights, the nearest major commercial airport is in Queenstown. It's about a one-hour drive from Queenstown Airport to Wanaka.
Outdoor adventures in Wanaka, New Zealand
Thanks to its lakeside location and snow-capped mountains, Wanaka is a beautiful place to experience the great outdoors. You can't miss a visit to New Zealand's Instagram-famous tree (often known as "That Wanaka Tree"), an iconic willow tree that juts out of the lake. It's easily accessed by a stroll along the lakeshore. Paddle Wanaka also rents kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, making it easy to kayak out to some of the lake's islands. Wanaka Lake is perfect for swimming and relaxing under the pretty backdrop of the mountains.
One of the most popular hikes in Wanaka is the 11-mile trek up Roy's Peak. This is especially popular for sunrise, and there are often crowds making their way up the challenging switchbacks to reach the summit. For an alternative, take a short drive out of town to hike Isthmus Peak. This 10-mile hike is equally challenging, taking five to seven hours, but it boasts even more jaw-dropping views over both Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea. For a shorter walk, try the 2.8-mile hike up Mount Iron, which also happens to have wonderful scenery.
A short 20-minute drive outside of town, Diamond Lake Lookout is a 1.8-mile trail that leads to a stunning viewpoint over Lake Wanaka. If you want to escape the crowds, take the unsealed road to Motatapu Gorge, where you can swim and walk along the river. The Rob Roy Glacier Trail in Mount Aspiring National Park is a 6-mile walk where you can see glaciers. It's a one-hour drive from Wanaka, and the majority of the road to get here is unsealed, which means that you should check road conditions before traveling. Skiers can't miss hitting the slopes at Cardrona or Treble Cone, two of the major ski resorts around Wanaka.
Unique attractions in Wanaka, New Zealand
While Wanaka's scenery is a major draw for visitors, there are some fascinating indoor activities. Puzzling World is full of quirky, interactive exhibits, with six different illusion rooms that will put your brain to the test. Outside, find your way out of the Mega Maze, the first multi-level giant maze in the world, before grabbing a bite to eat and getting to work on a puzzle at the Think Tank Cafe. You can't miss snapping a photo with the Leaning Tower of Wanaka at the entrance.
Realm Virtual Reality Center is the biggest fully immersive VR experience in the country. Visitors are transported out of reality, taking part in experiences that range from exploring Earth from above to battling Orcs in a castle. For those who love all things transportation, head to one of the largest private collections of aircraft, vehicles, and toys in the world at the National Transport and Toy Museum. The museum features over 100,000 toys and other items, 600 vehicles, and 23 aircraft. There's plenty to keep you and your little ones busy for a few hours.