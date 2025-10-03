Florida's Busiest Airport Is Working With The FFA To Get Flying Taxis By 2028

The year is 2028. You touch down at Orlando International Airport, already wearing mouse ears in anticipation of your long-awaited vacation. At baggage claim, you pull out your phone to order a ride to your hotel. Your suitcase arrives, and as you wheel it out into the beaming sunshine, you hear a soft whirr overhead. Your taxi descends from the sky — like a drone, but bigger — sleek and futuristic-looking, with plush seats and ample storage space. You swing your luggage inside and climb aboard, buckling in while the mini-heli lifts off, beating miles of traffic on Interstate 4 as you glide toward Disney World. It's the quintessential dream of the future: Flying cars have fascinated the world since at least the 1960s, when "The Jetsons" aired its version of a skybound commute. Despite all the travel technology humanity has pioneered — from Wi-Fi on planes to AI-powered travel search engines — flying cars still haven't taken off. The furthest we've gotten is drone deliveries. Now, however, that's changing. Orlando International Airport (MCO) could become the first U.S. airport to offer air taxis by 2028.

Flying taxis, or advanced air mobility (AAM), are like miniature helicopters, taking off vertically while utilizing overhead propellers. They're also fully electric. Several private companies are currently flight-testing prototypes, aiming for FAA certification within the year. "It probably won't fold down and fit into a suitcase like in 'The Jetsons,'" joked Brad Friel, Senior Vice President of Planning and Environmental at Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (via Spectrum News 13). But the plan is for the vehicles to eventually be autonomous. While early flights will be piloted, the long-term goal is for remote, ground-based pilots to control them. This hybrid system, according to Friel, could increase range and access to more destinations, up to a 200-mile radius from MCO.