Hidden In Colorado Springs Is A One-Of-A-Kind Castle Offering Relaxing Overnight Stays And Tea Parties

From the Neuschwanstein Castle in the Alps of Germany to the Polish fortress of Malbork, it goes without saying that Europe has some of the most fairytale-like castles around. But you don't have to venture across the pond to marvel at grandiose medieval works of art. The stunning architectural masterpiece of Glen Eyrie Castle can be found much closer to home, tucked right on the outskirts of Colorado Springs — only about an hour and a half drive from Denver International Airport.

Boasting a storybook setting and a rivetingly rich heritage, this historic château offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Built in 1871, the English Tudor-style structure served as the home of William J. Palmer, a Civil War Union Army general turned railroad tycoon who founded the city of Colorado Springs. Decades — and many owners — later, the estate was bought by a Christian ministry called The Navigators in the early 1950s to serve as their headquarters, which they still operate out of today.

Whether you want to deepen your faith with a Christian retreat, book a romantic weekend getaway for two, or are simply traveling in from out of town on a family vacation, the Glen Eyrie Castle & Colorado Conference Center offers relaxing overnight stays in a bevy of luxurious rooms and lodges. Set against a mountainous backdrop, the property's immaculate grounds and extravagant afternoon tea parties are just the icing on the cake.

"The only thing that surpassed the natural beauty of the place was the incredible meals and service of the staff," one former guest raved on Tripadvisor. Ready to check in?