Hidden In Colorado Springs Is A One-Of-A-Kind Castle Offering Relaxing Overnight Stays And Tea Parties
From the Neuschwanstein Castle in the Alps of Germany to the Polish fortress of Malbork, it goes without saying that Europe has some of the most fairytale-like castles around. But you don't have to venture across the pond to marvel at grandiose medieval works of art. The stunning architectural masterpiece of Glen Eyrie Castle can be found much closer to home, tucked right on the outskirts of Colorado Springs — only about an hour and a half drive from Denver International Airport.
Boasting a storybook setting and a rivetingly rich heritage, this historic château offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Built in 1871, the English Tudor-style structure served as the home of William J. Palmer, a Civil War Union Army general turned railroad tycoon who founded the city of Colorado Springs. Decades — and many owners — later, the estate was bought by a Christian ministry called The Navigators in the early 1950s to serve as their headquarters, which they still operate out of today.
Whether you want to deepen your faith with a Christian retreat, book a romantic weekend getaway for two, or are simply traveling in from out of town on a family vacation, the Glen Eyrie Castle & Colorado Conference Center offers relaxing overnight stays in a bevy of luxurious rooms and lodges. Set against a mountainous backdrop, the property's immaculate grounds and extravagant afternoon tea parties are just the icing on the cake.
"The only thing that surpassed the natural beauty of the place was the incredible meals and service of the staff," one former guest raved on Tripadvisor. Ready to check in?
A castle stay awaits at the Glen Eyrie
With seven different buildings spread across 700 green acres, the Glen Eyrie Castle has 95 lavish rooms in all, more than a dozen of which are located in the castle itself. Stained glass windows and glass atrium porches are among the period decor, which vary from room to room. There may be a few other themed surprises when you arrive, too. "Love the fireplaces and Carlos the armored knight who greeted us," one past guest shared on Tripadvisor.
The estate's other two historic structures — the Eagle's Nest and the Pink House — are just as grand. The former was born from an old hunting lodge, while the latter was built in 1925. Just keep in mind that both options prioritize restful stays by only accommodating guests above the age of 14. However, according to the website as of September 2025, the Glen Eyrie is undergoing a construction project to install various mechanical and safety updates. Throughout the duration of the multi-year project, it may get a tad noisy between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
If you'd prefer a more contemporary feel, check into the property's standard lodges. Some of them do sit below ground level, so you may not get the same Instagrammable window views. No matter which room you choose, breakfast for two is included, at the time of writing. You can purchase lunch and dinner fare at the on-site Carriage House Cafe, including piping hot sandwiches and grab-and-go bites. If caffeine is your thing, be sure to try the castle's very own coffee brew, aptly dubbed "The Glen Blend."
Tea, hikes, tours, and more
A castle stay wouldn't be complete without taking part in a quintessential British tradition: afternoon tea. A selection of hand-crafted specialty teas awaits in Glen Eyrie's historic Castle Music Room, where afternoon tea service is offered Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The teas are paired with a full-course spread of soups, salads, and sandwiches. A delicious array of savory canapés and sweet pastries rounds out the rotating seasonal menu. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options are also available upon request.
After teatime, grab a trail map and head outdoors to roam the estate's 8 miles of private hiking paths. Keep your eyes peeled for Colorado critters as you go, from mule deer and bighorn sheep to mountain goats and even burly black bears. Guided hikes are available on Fridays and weekends during the summer months. Glen Eyrie also hosts excursions to view the surrounding rocks, available Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m., as well as daily castle tours, which are given at noon and 2 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tour prices range from $14 to $16 per person, at the time of writing, and must be reserved in advance.
Want to see more of the state's wondrous wilds? Venture over to the nearby Garden of the Gods, a Colorado city park that rivals national parks with its red rock beauty, which is only about a 10-minute drive away.