This Storybook City In Kentucky's Bourbon Country Offers Bluegrass Roots, Comfort Food, And Lincoln's Legacy

If there are three things Kentucky is known for, they're bourbon, bluegrass music, and delicious Southern comfort food. While you can find these elements in many towns and cities throughout the Bluegrass State, there's only one place where they all converge. This spot also happens to be the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln: welcome to Hodgenville.

To find this storybook city on the map, you'll want to triangulate from Elizabethtown, the under-the-radar Kentucky city with postcard-worth landscapes, and Bardstown, the city known for being the bourbon capital of the world. Hodgenville sits at the intersection of Highways 61 and 31E, making it easy to get to for travelers.

While being Lincoln's birthplace helps put Hodgenville on the map, this city would be a great travel destination regardless. For one thing, it's the home of the state's longest-running country music venue. Plus, it has a charming downtown area with fantastic food and shopping to elevate any vacation experience. Visitors heading to Kentucky should definitely stop by and find out what makes Hodgenville such a special place.