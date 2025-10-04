This Unexpected Quirk When Using Marriott's Mobile Check-In Could Ruin Your Vacation
After a long day on the road, your hotel entrance is a shining beacon of hospitality, ensuring a shower and cozy bed are right around the corner. Unfortunately for guests using Marriott's digital/mobile check-in service, this isn't always the case. Even guests who complete the online check-in process must present the physical credit card used to book the room.
While it may seem unsurprising that front desk staff are required to confirm your credit card details, Marriott's mobile check-in instructions aren't straightforward. No section specifically says a physical credit card is needed, and there's room for unclear interpretation. Marriott's "Steps for using Mobile/Online Check-In" only reads: "For all Guests (Members and non-members) using Web Check-In we will need you to come to the Front Desk when you arrive to confirm Payment and Reservation information." Plus, many guests assume online check-in means they don't have to, in essence, check in a second time at the property.
In 2025, a Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite member was forced to sleep in the car with his wife and toddler after Marriott's Element and AC Hotel Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, refused to honor a confirmed room reservation without physical card verification. "I had relied on Marriott's advertised Digital/Mobile Check-In—promoted as a way to skip the front desk," explained the dissatisfied customer to One Mile At A Time. "Despite presenting valid government ID and offering multiple secure alternatives (including live verification through the Amex app and an electronic authorization form), the property turned us away."
Is there any benefit to using Marriott's digital/mobile check-in service?
Frequent guests have asked and debated this question across Reddit for years, while top travel bloggers and credit card point experts have even more to say. The general consensus is that the benefits aren't enough to turn you into a lifelong mobile check-in super fan, but some of the features are nice to have. For example, the hotel sends a notification when the room is ready. Theoretically, this means less wait time in the lobby and a smoother overall experience. However, per the fine print, there's no guarantee that your room will be ready at your specified check-in time.
Marriott's digital check-in also provides guests with a mobile key. Instead of carrying around (and potentially losing) a keycard, guests can download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app on their phones and hold the "key" against the room lock. This feature isn't a Marriott exclusive, as Hyatt and Hilton also offer digital room keys.
Some guests prefer digital check-in because they think it's a trick for getting extra perks when you check into your hotel. However, there's no way to get a free guaranteed Marriott upgrade by checking in on your phone, and most room upgrades appear to be purely anecdotal. So, if you're traveling to Marriott's unique five-star hotel in Cairo with a front-row seat to the pyramids or Italy's most elegant retreat floating in the Venetian Lagoon, it's worth finding out if the properties offer mobile check-in. However, the service won't make or break your vacation.