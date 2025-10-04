This Unexpected Quirk When Using Marriott's Mobile Check-In Could Ruin Your Vacation

After a long day on the road, your hotel entrance is a shining beacon of hospitality, ensuring a shower and cozy bed are right around the corner. Unfortunately for guests using Marriott's digital/mobile check-in service, this isn't always the case. Even guests who complete the online check-in process must present the physical credit card used to book the room.

While it may seem unsurprising that front desk staff are required to confirm your credit card details, Marriott's mobile check-in instructions aren't straightforward. No section specifically says a physical credit card is needed, and there's room for unclear interpretation. Marriott's "Steps for using Mobile/Online Check-In" only reads: "For all Guests (Members and non-members) using Web Check-In we will need you to come to the Front Desk when you arrive to confirm Payment and Reservation information." Plus, many guests assume online check-in means they don't have to, in essence, check in a second time at the property.

In 2025, a Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite member was forced to sleep in the car with his wife and toddler after Marriott's Element and AC Hotel Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, refused to honor a confirmed room reservation without physical card verification. "I had relied on Marriott's advertised Digital/Mobile Check-In—promoted as a way to skip the front desk," explained the dissatisfied customer to One Mile At A Time. "Despite presenting valid government ID and offering multiple secure alternatives (including live verification through the Amex app and an electronic authorization form), the property turned us away."