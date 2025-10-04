The Beautiful New England Region Where You Can See The Northern Lights In Clear Skies While Camping

People travel far just to witness the ethereal phenomenon of aurora borealis, otherwise known as the northern lights. The United States boasts an Alaskan hot spot that's one of the best places to see the northern lights on Earth, but, realistically, Alaska isn't the most viable destination for everyone, especially since the best time of year to see the lights is during colder months. Luckily, New Englanders don't need to head so far to view the celestial colors, since a prime spot to see the aurora borealis is right in the northern region of Maine. If you time your visit right and head to an area with minimal light pollution, northern Maine has some incredible, remote camping areas where the dancing lights sweep over the sky during periods of higher auroral activity.

The reason the aurora borealis is visible from Maine has to do with geomagnetic activity (measured by the Planetary K index, or Kp). The higher the Kp is, the farther the light effect dips below the poles. When the Kp is between 7 and 9, the aurora borealis brightens and moves to lower latitudes, reaching northern areas of the lower 48 states, like the northern portion of Maine. It's estimated that the northern lights are visible near the U.S./Canada border about 25 nights each year, though activity fluctuates quite a bit. You can track the aurora view line with NOAA's aurora forecast. If you want to catch the aurora show in Maine, your best bet is to come in the winter, for a few reasons: The skies are clearer, there's extended darkness, and there's more geomagnetic activity from the Earth's tilted axis.