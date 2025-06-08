Maine's Dark Sky Sanctuary Is A Flourishing Woodland With Stargazing Spots And Appalachian Hikes

There are numerous national parks in America that are excellent for stargazing, but there's no denying that Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is among the very best. In fact, it has some of the darkest skies in the east. It's a certified International Dark Sky Sanctuary, which means that this is an area that is uniquely free from the light pollution that is so common all around the world. If you've never experienced a place with so little pollution from artificial light at night, you're in for a truly revolutionary experience. You will be blown away by just how dark this place becomes when the sun goes down, and how many stars emerge from the night sky.

If you're ready to experience this breathtaking natural site for yourself, consider booking a spot at either Sandbank Stream Campsite (which only has three sites, so make sure to book ahead) or Haskell Campsite (which is a gorgeous riverfront spot). Both of these campsites cost less than $10 per night at the time of writing. The best time to visit if you're hoping to see the most impressive light show overhead is a summer new moon on a cloudless night, so plan accordingly.