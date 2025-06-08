Maine's Dark Sky Sanctuary Is A Flourishing Woodland With Stargazing Spots And Appalachian Hikes
Hiking through lush wilderness without seeing another person for hours. Hearing the rushing of woodland streams. Spotting moose and bears between the trees. Sleeping in a tent and experiencing the darkest night you've ever known, with a brilliant tapestry of shimmering stars above you. This is Maine's Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, a completely free-to-visit natural environment full of woods, water, and untamed wilderness.
There's no easy way to reach Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and that is part of what makes it such a remarkable place. Far removed from any major cities, this place has exceptionally dark night skieswhich guarantees some of the most incredible stargazing that you could hope for. About an hour and a half north of the lesser-known little city of Bangor, Maine and its airport, Bangor International Airport, and two and a half hours from the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia National Park, an incredible 87,000 acres (about the size of Detroit, Michigan) of wild country is waiting.
Spend the night under glimmering starlight in Maine's North Woods
There are numerous national parks in America that are excellent for stargazing, but there's no denying that Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is among the very best. In fact, it has some of the darkest skies in the east. It's a certified International Dark Sky Sanctuary, which means that this is an area that is uniquely free from the light pollution that is so common all around the world. If you've never experienced a place with so little pollution from artificial light at night, you're in for a truly revolutionary experience. You will be blown away by just how dark this place becomes when the sun goes down, and how many stars emerge from the night sky.
If you're ready to experience this breathtaking natural site for yourself, consider booking a spot at either Sandbank Stream Campsite (which only has three sites, so make sure to book ahead) or Haskell Campsite (which is a gorgeous riverfront spot). Both of these campsites cost less than $10 per night at the time of writing. The best time to visit if you're hoping to see the most impressive light show overhead is a summer new moon on a cloudless night, so plan accordingly.
Explore the wilderness at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument
There are more than 50 miles of hiking trails to choose from at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and which ones you should choose depends on what you're looking for and what parts of this massive tract of wilderness you want to explore. The best choice might be the South Section, thanks to its many different kinds of trails. If you're looking for a quick and easy place to start, consider the short walk to Lynx Pond. This might not be a long trail, but it's a perfect hiking trail for wheelchair users, people with mobility issues, and anyone else who wants to walk a boardwalk to see wildlife taking a dip in the pond. If you're lucky, you might even see a moose.
For a longer trail, consider the 6-mile Orin Falls trail, which lets you see (and hear!) pretty stream waters cascading over the big rocks in its path. If you're in the mood for a challenge, however, take on the almost 2,000-foot-tall Deasey Mountain. This is the highest point in the national monument and offers staggering views of the wilderness all around you. Be ready to traverse streams and hike up steep, rocky, muddy trail along the way.