The 'Best Small Town For Adventure' Is Illinois' Scenic City On The Mississippi River Packed With Outdoor Thrills

Despite being a small town, Savanna isn't hard to reach. You can easily get there by flying into Chicago O'Hare (aka America's most well-connected airport). After landing in Chicago, you'll either travel along I-90 heading west for just under three hours or transfer to Dubuque Regional Airport and drive for roughly an hour to reach Savanna. Alternatively, Amtrak services can get you to Mendota or Princeton, both within a 90-minute drive of Savanna. There's also a great motorcycle culture around Savanna, largely thanks to local biker hotspot Poopy's Saloon. If you want to visit town on two wheels, the region has amazing roads through farmland and along the river. You can even get involved in the yearly ride out to the saloon from Lombard, Illinois.

When you arrive in Savanna, you'll be graced with a friendly atmosphere and loads of accommodation options, no matter your budget. From cozy cabins to cushy hotels and downtown rentals, there's something for everyone here. Of course, as Savanna is surrounded by a natural paradise, the great outdoors is a popular place to stay in town. There are 241 campsites within Mississippi Palisades State Park (a destination not far from the "New England of the Midwest"), and on the other side of town, Seven Eagles and Spring Lake campgrounds await. Both sites are RV-friendly, with plenty of amenities, great fishing, and access to the local river bike trail. Seven Eagles has a pool and ball courts, while Spring Lake has boat rentals and stunning sunset views over the water. No matter which site you choose, prepare for your stay with these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.