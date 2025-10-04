The 'Best Small Town For Adventure' Is Illinois' Scenic City On The Mississippi River Packed With Outdoor Thrills
When it comes to Illinois, Chicago is the name on everybody's lips. And why shouldn't it be? It's got lively waterfront neighborhoods, the shores of a great lake, fabulous architecture, and cultural events. But if you spend all of your time looking at the glitz and glamour of the big city, you'll miss out on the beauty of Illinois' small towns. Packed with charm and a sense of adventure, Savanna is one such town.
A three-hour, 150-mile drive from Chicago, this little community of under 3,000 people sits on the Mississippi River and right next to Mississippi Palisades State Park, making it the perfect place to reconnect with nature and soak in all the comforts of the Midwest. Whether you're looking for hiking, fishing, camping, hunting, or metal detecting, Savanna has all that and more. In fact, it was even named the number one "best small town for adventure" by USA Today three years in a row.
How to get to Savanna, Illinois
Despite being a small town, Savanna isn't hard to reach. You can easily get there by flying into Chicago O'Hare (aka America's most well-connected airport). After landing in Chicago, you'll either travel along I-90 heading west for just under three hours or transfer to Dubuque Regional Airport and drive for roughly an hour to reach Savanna. Alternatively, Amtrak services can get you to Mendota or Princeton, both within a 90-minute drive of Savanna. There's also a great motorcycle culture around Savanna, largely thanks to local biker hotspot Poopy's Saloon. If you want to visit town on two wheels, the region has amazing roads through farmland and along the river. You can even get involved in the yearly ride out to the saloon from Lombard, Illinois.
When you arrive in Savanna, you'll be graced with a friendly atmosphere and loads of accommodation options, no matter your budget. From cozy cabins to cushy hotels and downtown rentals, there's something for everyone here. Of course, as Savanna is surrounded by a natural paradise, the great outdoors is a popular place to stay in town. There are 241 campsites within Mississippi Palisades State Park (a destination not far from the "New England of the Midwest"), and on the other side of town, Seven Eagles and Spring Lake campgrounds await. Both sites are RV-friendly, with plenty of amenities, great fishing, and access to the local river bike trail. Seven Eagles has a pool and ball courts, while Spring Lake has boat rentals and stunning sunset views over the water. No matter which site you choose, prepare for your stay with these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.
Get your adventure on in Savanna, Illinois
There is a reason Savanna is beloved for its outdoor recreation. To get a taste of what's in store here, you can head to Mississippi Palisades State Park. Start your visit by hiking one of the park's 10 trails. The northern trails are easier than the southern trails, so be sure to pick one that is right for your skill level. One of the area's most popular hikes combines the Sentinel, Sunset, and Pine trails. This moderately difficult, 4.8-mile loop has four beautiful lookout points and treats sightseers to a sampling of the park's various landscapes. Before leaving, you can also geocache, rock climb (in designated spots with your own gear — there are no permanent anchors allowed), hunt, metal detect, and cross-country ski (weather permitting).
Depending on the season, the Great River Bike Trail (a 24-mile route through the Mississippi Valley) can be fun to traverse on a bicycle or by snowmobile. Rent your bikes from a local outfitter like Nuts Outdoors, which also rents kayaks and offers fishing guides for anglers looking to snag the catch of the day.
Savanna is truly a year-round destination, but if you time your trip well, you could get involved in town events (like Jeep Day, when people gather for off-roading, live music, and drinks). For autumnal celebrations, you can take it easy at a local pumpkin patch or join a guided tour of the community's historic Havencrest Castle. If you're in the area during winter, you could even make the two-hour drive to East Dundee to visit Illinois' adorable holiday-themed amusement and water park.