The Happiest Holiday Destination In The World Isn't In America

While many flock to Disneyland in California or Florida seeking happiness in thrilling rides and dazzling shows, it seems that the happiest holiday destination lies elsewhere — and it's not in America at all. Instead, BookRetreats' Holiday Happiness Index found Lisbon, Portugal, topping the list of 2025's happiest holiday destinations in the world.

Curious about how the results were determined? With the help of Dr. Natalie Dattilo-Ryan, a Harvard psychologist and happiness expert, BookRetreats pinned down the winning formula for a happy, feel-good holiday as a balance of sunlight, rest, healthy meals, nature, and physical activity — factors which have been found to exponentially boost a person's happy hormones. Applying these criteria to 47 destinations, it appears that Lisbon — with its sun-kissed beach towns, lively markets, and wineries — is where holiday happiness truly thrives.

Actually, one can't be too surprised by the pivot from jam-packed, "Amazing Race"-like itineraries to a slower, self-nurturing approach to travel. In the wake of the pandemic, and with growing economic instability and political turmoil, travel trends like sleep tourism, noctourism, and calmcations have shown more people favoring restful vacations than following a packed schedule. A 2024 ABTA Travel Association survey showed that 73% of UK travelers viewed relaxation as an important holiday factor. Half of the survey's participants also factored in mental health and wellbeing as a reason for travel. But folks who aren't looking to travel internationally can still get a well-deserved serotonin boost by booking a vacation to Orlando, Florida — declared the third-happiest holiday destination after Helsinki, Finland, in second place.