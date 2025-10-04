The Happiest Holiday Destination In The World Isn't In America
While many flock to Disneyland in California or Florida seeking happiness in thrilling rides and dazzling shows, it seems that the happiest holiday destination lies elsewhere — and it's not in America at all. Instead, BookRetreats' Holiday Happiness Index found Lisbon, Portugal, topping the list of 2025's happiest holiday destinations in the world.
Curious about how the results were determined? With the help of Dr. Natalie Dattilo-Ryan, a Harvard psychologist and happiness expert, BookRetreats pinned down the winning formula for a happy, feel-good holiday as a balance of sunlight, rest, healthy meals, nature, and physical activity — factors which have been found to exponentially boost a person's happy hormones. Applying these criteria to 47 destinations, it appears that Lisbon — with its sun-kissed beach towns, lively markets, and wineries — is where holiday happiness truly thrives.
Actually, one can't be too surprised by the pivot from jam-packed, "Amazing Race"-like itineraries to a slower, self-nurturing approach to travel. In the wake of the pandemic, and with growing economic instability and political turmoil, travel trends like sleep tourism, noctourism, and calmcations have shown more people favoring restful vacations than following a packed schedule. A 2024 ABTA Travel Association survey showed that 73% of UK travelers viewed relaxation as an important holiday factor. Half of the survey's participants also factored in mental health and wellbeing as a reason for travel. But folks who aren't looking to travel internationally can still get a well-deserved serotonin boost by booking a vacation to Orlando, Florida — declared the third-happiest holiday destination after Helsinki, Finland, in second place.
How Lisbon beat out Helsinki and Orlando as the happiest holiday getaway
While theme park-studded Orlando offers holiday highs through adrenalin-pumping attractions, Lisbon offers travelers happiness in the simple things. Nature is never far away in Lisbon: The city boasts 61 green spaces, including 25 parks and 26 gardens. But Lisbon's crowning glory is the 900-hectare Monsanto Forest Park, known as the "green lung." Located just a half-hour away from the city center of Baixa, this sprawling urban forest gives locals and tourists the opportunity to escape the city and explore nature on foot.
That's not to say there isn't a lot of walking to be done in the city center itself. Though small and perfectly walkable, the hilly terrain will get your calf muscles working and your daily step count soaring. And walking, one of the easiest forms of exercise, definitely gives you an amazing endorphin release. It also works up the appetite, which Lisbon's culinary scene is more than happy to satisfy. With the city's proximity to the sea, amazingly fresh seafood is a restaurant menu staple, but so are the diverse local and international cuisines that have put Lisbon on the map as one of the best foodie destinations — even travel guru Rick Steves agrees.
These restorative walks and languid meals against a stunning backdrop of hills, pastel-colored buildings, and the sea are made even more alluring by the weather. Portugal receives over 300 sun-drenched days annually, a natural mood-booster that keeps serotonin levels high and probably the best explanation for why serotonin-infused visitors find themselves happier, chirpier, and much better-rested. And after a healthy dose of good food, exercise, and sunshine from the world's happiest travel destination, you get to carry some of Lisbon's happiness back with you long after your vacation ends.