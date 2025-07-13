Lisbon's Sun-Kissed Beach Town Is A Portuguese Coastal Haven With Golden Sands, Lively Markets, And Wineries

The first order of business for everyone coming to Carcavelos? A day at the local beach. Famous for its wide stretch of soft, golden sand and reliable surf breaks, the place is popular with everyone, from swimmers and surfers to those just looking to soak up that Portuguese sun. And thanks to its cleanliness, great beachy views, fun atmosphere, and sheer size, this is one of the highest-reviewed spots in the Lisbon region, partly thanks to all the beach bars and barraquinhas that serve cold drinks, fresh seafood, and traditional snacks all day long while the promenade buzzes with volleyball games and people-watching.

The promenade itself is not only well-paved, scenic, and lined with darling little cafes perfect for an afternoon coffee or gelato break with a view, but it also connects Carcavelos with other underrated beach towns like Parede and Estoril. Just remember to research the surrounding beaches before you go, because not all of them are made equal. If you're planning to drive somewhere exciting like Praia do Norte, for example, you should know there's a record-breaking reason why this beach is actually one of the world's most dangerous.

When you're not splashing around in the Atlantic Ocean or getting that long-awaited tan, you can always visit the São Julião da Barra Fort, which famously guards the mouth of the Tagus River. The 16th-century fortification that once protected Lisbon from invaders now houses the Ministry of Defence. This means that you'll need to book a special tour in advance if you want to enter, though even from just the outside, the site and surrounding views are well worth a visit.