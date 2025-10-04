An Unforgettable Train Ride Out West Explores Grand Teton National Park's Breathtaking Nature

The essential information to remember: There is no direct service to Grand Teton National Park by train. If you want to plan your trip without any unexpected surprises, the best way to enjoy the ride is to break your adventure into stops, so you can take the connecting services that will whisk you to your destination. The railroad company Amtrak offers multi-park packages that include hotel accommodations and tours through Amtrak Vacations, allowing you to visit national parks like Yellowstone Park, the Grand Canyon, and Glacier National Park on a single train journey.

For those who are heading to Grand Teton, one of your options is to book the "Grand National Parks of the West" itinerary. The trip lasts 12 days, visiting seven locations, with prices starting from $4,859 at the time of writing. Leaving from Salt Lake City, you'll be treated to spectacular views of upland forests and deep ravines along the way, traversing Denver, Moab, and Jackson Hole; from here, you'll drive until you reach Grand Teton National Park. The nature reserve brims with glowing highland lakes, deep forests, gorges awash with wildflowers, and local flora like sagebrush and wild animals such as moose, grizzly bears, and mountain lions.

If a 12-day itinerary takes too much of your time, you can book the "Grand Tetons and Yellowstone Rail Journey" that lasts seven days and covers four destinations from $2,049 as of this writing. Starting from Chicago, you'll travel through the nation's core, reaching Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, concluding your journey in Salt Lake City. The route includes hotel stays, car rentals, and guided excursions to both national parks. In Grand Teton National Park, you'll get the chance to visit Jenny Lake, the reserve's main attraction, located at the foot of the Teton Range.