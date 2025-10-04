California's Majestic Twisted Giants Can Only Be Found At This Stunning Stretch Known As The 'Lost Coast'

To find these trees, it's best to head to Usal Beach Campground, around 10 miles from Rockport (four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to the rough terrain on the one-lane dirt road). This site marks the northern trailhead for Peter Douglas Trail, a 2.3-mile moderately challenging trek (roughly 3 hours) and an extension of the Lost Coast Trail added in 2016. Look out for a sign with the Mendocino Land Trust logo and, from there, you'll begin to ascend a steep hill. After 10 minutes, you should see the impressive candelabra redwoods.

Theodore Roosevelt once said, "A grove of giant redwoods or sequoias should be kept just as we keep a great or beautiful cathedral." And certainly, government agencies like California State Parks and organizations like Save the Redwoods League, which owns Shady Dell, have been doing their part — they work to protect these ancient beauties from human impacts like climate change and pollution, along with wildfires and droughts. However, as a visitor to this "cathedral," ensure that you're doing your part as well. When trekking the Peter Douglas Trail, keep on the specified path and viewing platforms to avoid stepping on the candelabra redwoods' roots. Take out everything you take in, and if you're traveling with furry friends, keep them on a leash.

If you still can't get enough of these spectacular giants after your visit, don't stress — there are ample opportunities to see more in the Golden State. One of the most famous spots is, of course, Redwood National Park. This otherworldly California park, where you'll find the world's tallest trees, is also the location of Hyperion, the tallest tree on the planet (but don't go bushwhacking through the woods looking for it, or you'll face a fee and jail time).