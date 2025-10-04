An Hour North Of New York City Is A Rustic Getaway State Park With Diverse Trails, Lake Access, And A Cozy Inn

When you feel the need to escape the hustle of New York City, the answer might be about an hour's drive north to a sprawling park with mountain views, diverse trails, and a historic inn. Bear Mountain State Park sits on the Hudson River about 49 miles from the Big Apple, making it an easy day trip or a full weekend away. The best way to get there from Manhattan is by car, driving one of the best scenic autumn routes in the Hudson Valley with magical views. You can also take a Short Line bus from the Port Authority Bus Terminal, which drops you off at the park and Bear Mountain Inn (about a two-hour ride). Another choice is the Metro-North Hudson Line train from Grand Central Station (around two hours).

When you get to the park, you'll find a large and diverse network of hiking trails for all levels. For an easy walk, there's a 1.5-mile paved path around Hessian Lake, a good choice for family-friendly hikes or simply a casual stroll. For something more challenging, you can try out the Appalachian Trail, which is known for its stone staircase made of about a thousand granite steps leading to the mountain's peak. The Major Welch Trail is another tough route, with steep rock scrambles on the way up.

At the base of the mountain is Hessian Lake, which covers about 44 acres. Overlooking this scene is the Bear Mountain Inn, built in 1915 from stones and timber from the park. Today, the inn is the centerpiece for overnight stays.