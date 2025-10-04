An Hour North Of New York City Is A Rustic Getaway State Park With Diverse Trails, Lake Access, And A Cozy Inn
When you feel the need to escape the hustle of New York City, the answer might be about an hour's drive north to a sprawling park with mountain views, diverse trails, and a historic inn. Bear Mountain State Park sits on the Hudson River about 49 miles from the Big Apple, making it an easy day trip or a full weekend away. The best way to get there from Manhattan is by car, driving one of the best scenic autumn routes in the Hudson Valley with magical views. You can also take a Short Line bus from the Port Authority Bus Terminal, which drops you off at the park and Bear Mountain Inn (about a two-hour ride). Another choice is the Metro-North Hudson Line train from Grand Central Station (around two hours).
When you get to the park, you'll find a large and diverse network of hiking trails for all levels. For an easy walk, there's a 1.5-mile paved path around Hessian Lake, a good choice for family-friendly hikes or simply a casual stroll. For something more challenging, you can try out the Appalachian Trail, which is known for its stone staircase made of about a thousand granite steps leading to the mountain's peak. The Major Welch Trail is another tough route, with steep rock scrambles on the way up.
At the base of the mountain is Hessian Lake, which covers about 44 acres. Overlooking this scene is the Bear Mountain Inn, built in 1915 from stones and timber from the park. Today, the inn is the centerpiece for overnight stays.
Outdoor activities and things to do in Bear Mountain State Park
Throughout the Bear Mountain area, you'll find a plethora of recreational activities. You can climb the Perkins Memorial Tower for sweeping views of the Hudson Highlands and Harriman State Park. Down at the base, Hessian Lake offers fishing and paddle or row boating fun in the spring and summer. Your visit might also include a stop at the park's large swimming pool, open from mid-June through Labor Day, or the outdoor ice-skating rink, open from late October through March.
Another hotspot to check out is the Trailside Museums and Zoo. The zoo houses native animals that cannot return to the wild, including black bears and coyotes. Trailside also features four museums focusing on geology, the area's history, nature, and herpetology (the study of reptiles and amphibians). Just above the park, you can walk around the grounds of the Fort Montgomery State Historic Site, with preserved ruins of a Revolutionary War fort. About five miles is the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Nearby attractions include Storm King Art Center, a sprawling outdoor gallery where you'll find more than 100 sculptures by various artists. Other cultural stops in the area include Dia Beacon, a modern museum inside a former Nabisco box-printing factory, and Hudson Valley MOCA in Peekskill, which features contemporary art and live performances. The region also hosts annual events worth planning around, such as Warwick Applefest in October and the East Durham Irish Festival in September.
Bear Mountain Inn and other places to stay around the state park
If you want to stay in the park, the main option is Bear Mountain Inn, a property that has cozy decor with a charming vibe. In the main building, you can book rooms or suites with various bed options, with rates starting around $225 per night as of this writing. Additional lodging on the property includes the Overlook Lodge, which offers standard hotel rooms starting at about $169 per night. There are also four separate cabins called the Stone Cottages,with six guest rooms that share a central living area with a wood-burning fireplace for a warm respite (especially during the cold New York winter time) for around $169 per night. When it's time to eat, the inn has a few dining spots, including Restaurant 1915 and the Hiker's Café.
If you'd rather stay outside the park, you can book a room at The Thayer Hotel at West Point, a historic property overlooking the Hudson River. You can also find hotels like the Hampton Inn and Crowne Plaza in the nearby towns of Nanuet and Suffern (both under 30 miles away). For an experience focused on the outdoors, you might like Beaver Pond Campground in Harriman State Park, which offers tent and trailer sites with picnic tables and fire pits. Also in Harriman, the Sebago Cabin Camp features cozy rental cabins. Another option is the family-friendly Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Gardiner (about 35 miles away), which has a water park and a variety of cabins.