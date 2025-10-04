California's Famous (And 'Disaster-Prone') Big Sur Waterfall Trail Has Finally Reopened

There's so much to see and do in Big Sur, from natural wonders like McWay Falls — 80-foot cascades that plunge dramatically onto a sandy beach — to architectural marvels like Bixby Creek Bridge (one of the most stunning stops on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to travelers). But until recently, one of the top attractions on this rugged stretch of central California coastline was closed to the public. Luckily, in mid-September, California State Parks announced the reopening of the Pfeiffer Falls Trail, a scenic path that winds through redwood forest to the towering Pfeiffer Falls.

The trail is notoriously prone to disasters, due in part to local topography. The route features a 70-foot wooden footbridge that crosses over the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine, and the structure has been damaged many times by natural events such as fires and landslides. The most notable incident was a 2008 fire that closed the trail for years. Shortly after its reopening in 2021, the bridge was newly impacted when a redwood tree came crashing down during a storm in 2023, forcing the closure of the trail once more.

But now the Pfeiffer Falls Trail is open again, thanks to state park staff, Save the Redwoods League, and the California Conservation Corps. "Our close partnership with California State Parks allowed us to rebuild the bridge better than ever," said Matthew Gomez of Save the Redwoods in a press release. "The ravine is a challenging area to build something as intricate as this bridge, so it took a lot of careful planning."