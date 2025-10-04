California's Famous (And 'Disaster-Prone') Big Sur Waterfall Trail Has Finally Reopened
There's so much to see and do in Big Sur, from natural wonders like McWay Falls — 80-foot cascades that plunge dramatically onto a sandy beach — to architectural marvels like Bixby Creek Bridge (one of the most stunning stops on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to travelers). But until recently, one of the top attractions on this rugged stretch of central California coastline was closed to the public. Luckily, in mid-September, California State Parks announced the reopening of the Pfeiffer Falls Trail, a scenic path that winds through redwood forest to the towering Pfeiffer Falls.
The trail is notoriously prone to disasters, due in part to local topography. The route features a 70-foot wooden footbridge that crosses over the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine, and the structure has been damaged many times by natural events such as fires and landslides. The most notable incident was a 2008 fire that closed the trail for years. Shortly after its reopening in 2021, the bridge was newly impacted when a redwood tree came crashing down during a storm in 2023, forcing the closure of the trail once more.
But now the Pfeiffer Falls Trail is open again, thanks to state park staff, Save the Redwoods League, and the California Conservation Corps. "Our close partnership with California State Parks allowed us to rebuild the bridge better than ever," said Matthew Gomez of Save the Redwoods in a press release. "The ravine is a challenging area to build something as intricate as this bridge, so it took a lot of careful planning."
Plan a hike on the Pfeiffer Falls Trail
The 1.5-mile out-and-back trail in California's "mini Yosemite" is moderately challenging with some uphill sections, but it's considered kid-friendly. From the parking area off Cabrillo Highway, the trail passes through the coastal park's redwood forest and over the footbridge, merging with the Valley View Trail before continuing to the base of the 60-foot waterfall. To see different scenery on the way back, follow the signs for Valley View: The two trails are connected, and it's possible to see the falls via a 1.5-mile loop that ends back at the starting point.
The trail is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and the day-use fee to enter Big Sur is $10 per vehicle, payable at the entrance kiosk near the trailhead. Also conveniently nearby is Big Sur Lodge (rooms from $310 per night), a historic inn just a four-minute stroll from the starting point of the Pfeiffer Falls Trail. Check into a rustic-chic suite with a fireplace, or just stop in for a coffee or lunch on the patio at the lodge's café and restaurant. There's also a general store on-site where you can pick up food and drinks.
Another option is the Fernwood Resort and Campground (rooms from $250 per night), a mile up the road from the trailhead, which has a shop selling groceries. Public transportation is limited, so it's best to have a car. Rent one at the closest major airport in San José, about two hours away.