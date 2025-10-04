Pennsylvania's Charming Borough Is The Perfect Getaway For Peaceful Railbiking And Scenic Fall Foliage

The Howard Tunnel Excursion takes 1.5 to 2 hours to complete. Children at least three feet tall and disabled people are welcome to ride, and while one person per bike (minimum age of 16) will be designated as the brake handle operator, everyone on board doesn't need to pedal. Excursions may be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

Though there aren't any lodgings in the small town of Seven Valleys, you'll find options nearby. Try Hampton Inn Shrewsbury (rooms from $159 per night), with a pool for a refreshing dip after an afternoon out on the trail, or the practical and affordably priced Best Western Plus Heritage Rail Inn & Suites (from $96 per night). Both are less than 20 minutes by car from American Rail Bike Adventures. Not far from the trailhead, just two minutes by car or ten minutes on foot, the cozy Valley Tavern in Seven Valleys is a great spot for burgers or beers after the ride.

Seven Valleys is a 50-minute drive south of Harrisburg and its international airport. If you're spending any time in Pennsylvania's capital city, be sure to check out its mile-long island park, the scenic and walkable City Island. You'll probably want a car to explore the area, as it isn't well served by public transportation.