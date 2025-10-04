Pennsylvania's Charming Borough Is The Perfect Getaway For Peaceful Railbiking And Scenic Fall Foliage
The country's best rail trails — abandoned train tracks transformed into trails for hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing — are understandably popular. Railbiking is a twist on the same concept: using custom-designed bikes built for two or four riders, participants pedal directly on the railroad tracks. It's a family-friendly activity appropriate for all fitness levels, and Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, is the perfect place to try it this fall.
The charming town of Seven Valleys sits on the Northern Central Railway of York, a historic rail line that now features a seven-mile railbiking route. Along the journey, you'll ride past picturesque farms and quaint towns, and you'll cycle directly through one of the country's oldest railroad tunnels. The outdoor adventure is particularly pleasurable in autumn, when the region's maple and elm trees are alive with color. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the best time to catch fall foliage in York County is in early to mid-October.
Pedal along train tracks on a railbike adventure
To access the repurposed rail trail, book an excursion through American Rail Bike Adventures, which is based in the town of Seven Valleys. The Howard Tunnel Tour is a seven-mile round-trip route that's flat and easy to navigate. Choose between a two-seat bike ($80) or a four-seat bike ($140), and be sure to wear closed-toe shoes suitable for pedaling. Bringing your own water, snacks, and sunscreen is recommended.
The journey begins at the Heritage Rail Trail parking lot on Church Street. Each railbike is fixed to the tracks, so there's no navigation required. You'll simply start pedaling, riding past old colonial houses, quiet pastures, and forests enlivened by fall colors (in season). The trip takes you across bridges and into the Howard Tunnel, a 275-foot railroad tunnel built in 1838. An interesting note for history enthusiasts: Abraham Lincoln's coffin passed through the same tunnel, transported by train to his burial site following the former president's death in 1865.
Plan your trip to Seven Valleys
The Howard Tunnel Excursion takes 1.5 to 2 hours to complete. Children at least three feet tall and disabled people are welcome to ride, and while one person per bike (minimum age of 16) will be designated as the brake handle operator, everyone on board doesn't need to pedal. Excursions may be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms.
Though there aren't any lodgings in the small town of Seven Valleys, you'll find options nearby. Try Hampton Inn Shrewsbury (rooms from $159 per night), with a pool for a refreshing dip after an afternoon out on the trail, or the practical and affordably priced Best Western Plus Heritage Rail Inn & Suites (from $96 per night). Both are less than 20 minutes by car from American Rail Bike Adventures. Not far from the trailhead, just two minutes by car or ten minutes on foot, the cozy Valley Tavern in Seven Valleys is a great spot for burgers or beers after the ride.
Seven Valleys is a 50-minute drive south of Harrisburg and its international airport. If you're spending any time in Pennsylvania's capital city, be sure to check out its mile-long island park, the scenic and walkable City Island. You'll probably want a car to explore the area, as it isn't well served by public transportation.