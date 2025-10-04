Washington's Popular Tourist City Just Unveiled A New Fleet Of Double-Decker Buses

Let's face it, when it comes to public transportation, Europe's transit system reigns supreme. From extensive train routes to luxury double-decker buses, it's hard to prove otherwise. Across the pond, a 2023 study named Washington, D.C., as having one of the best transportation systems in America. However, it might have some competition with Washington state.

4 News Now announced that Spokane County has just received a new development in its transportation systems: double-decker buses that can accommodate 120 passengers. It's only a $2 fare ride, unless you get a reduced fare or have paratransit for $1. And, for those 18 years old and younger, it is completely free.

The route goes from Spokane to Cheney, connecting key areas and making commuting not only more efficient but also more scenic. Riders now have the unique opportunity to take in Spokane's urban landscape from a higher vantage point, offering panoramic views of the city, the Spokane River, and the surrounding greenery. The initiative aims to reduce congestion on popular routes while providing a modern, comfortable alternative for daily commuters and tourists alike.