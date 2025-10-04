Overnight Train Travelers Should Avoid This Bunk For A Smoother Sleeping Experience
Overnight train travelers, beware: One booking choice could land you with an uncomfortable night and little sleep. Take it from veteran train travelers — while it may be appealing to book any available option, or the cheapest route possible, you're going to want to opt for comfort during a long ride. The simplest mistake you can make on an overnight train may seem inconsequential, but frequent riders find the top bunk to be much less comfortable than the bottom.
Amtrak continues to roll out long, scenic routes across the country, the longest route being 52 hours in total (or there's the 35-hour-long train ride that hugs the California coast with ocean, mountain, and forest views). Now, you may not be planning a trip that extreme, but for any overnight trip, a bed is recommended over a seat. More specifically, those who have slept in both the top and bottom bunks on sleeper trains recommend booking a bottom over a top bunk. While the top may appear to be roomier or even a more enjoyable experience, the ride will be less comfortable. The top bed feels more of the bumps and rocking of train travel. To actually get some sleep during your journey, opt for the bottom bunk.
Travel expert Rick Steves agrees that sleeping on board is the best choice for smart, scenic travel across Europe, too. On European train lines, many sleeper trains have compartments with up to six bunks. When you're booking, be sure to double-check which bed you'll be booking and whether you're in one of these larger rooms or a private car.
Booking your trip for maximum comfort
If you're riding an Amtrak train for the long haul, passengers who have taken multiple overnight trains recommend splurging on the more expensive car. The general rule is, the more expensive the ticket, the more comfortable your sleeping situation will be. Private compartments are available on Amtrak trains. While they may double the cost of your trip, if you'll be traveling all night and beyond and have the cash to spare, you'll have a much more enjoyable journey. After traveling across the States and Europe by train several times, a travel reporter told Business Insider, "The added price for space and privacy made it worth the price tag."
In Europe, companies such as European Sleeper are offering sleeper train routes with comfy, affordable cabins to destinations across the continent. Taking sleeper trains in Europe will allow you more time for sightseeing during the daytime. In general, there are two kinds of cars you'll see: couchettes and private sleepers. Couchettes are the hostels of train cars. You'll get clean linens and a place to sleep, but you will share the compartment with other travelers. Private sleepers are much more expensive but have fewer beds and more space.
Or, as Rick Steves explains, "Shoestring travelers just sack out for free, draping their tired bodies over as many unoccupied seats as possible. But trust me: Trying to sleep overnight without a bed can be more lumpy than dreamy." When in doubt, book a bed. Your rested body will thank you for it once you reach your destination.