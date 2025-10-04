2 Popular European Countries Will Be Linked By The World's Longest Underground Railway Connection In 2032

You are people watching with your partner on one of the patios in the busily humming streets in the historical district of Innsbruck, Austria, tucked away snuggly beneath the imposing shadows of the Alps that surround you. As your gaze wanders along the collage of Gothic, Baroque, and Imperial architecture, your eyes stop at the Stadtturm watchtower. You see that it's only half past noon, and a wild idea pops into your brain; why not substitute your beer and the Alps for some wine and the opera in Italy this evening? After all, it's 2032, and the new Brenner Base Tunnel between Austria and Italy is officially open. You could be in Verona by dinnertime, at the opera by sunset.

On September 18th, 2025, engineers at last saw light as the last rocks fell away deep beneath the Brenner Pass. A 40-mile feat of engineering, the Brenner Base Tunnel is the world's longest underground railway tunnel, linking Italy with Austria. By adding another route to what is known as the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor and the Munich-Verona axis, a sophisticated network of roads spanning throughout most of southern, central, and northern Europe, this tunnel is bringing all of the continent closer together, at 4,600 feet underground.

Europe is known for some of the most breathtaking railroads in the world, linking diverse landscapes or one legendary city to another. The Brenner Pass itself is as old as the Roman Empire, having been a main entry point into Italy, and allowing for safe passage south through the Alps. It explains how one Alpine pass would eventually grow congested after centuries of active use, with the increasing demands of the economy and trade slowing down both business and pleasure.