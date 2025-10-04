Illinois' 'Crown Jewel' Is A Tranquil Garden Escape Where Japanese Artistry Meets Midwestern Charm

If you're planning a visit to a garden, you know what you're getting for the most part: a green space with trees, flowers, perhaps a body of water, and often some picnic spots to sit down and have a drink and a sandwich. However, that is not entirely the case with Japanese gardens. From the mesmerizing gardens of "Little Kyoto" with its Samurai history to the Morikami Museum in an unexpected corner of Florida, the distinctly Japanese combination of greenery, culture, and architecture results in a one-of-a-kind experience. In Illinois, another of these hidden gems awaits, mixing what everyone loves about Japanese artistry with the unique charm of the Midwest. That place is the Anderson Japanese Gardens. This is not only one of the best Japanese gardens in America, but it is also the best garden in the state of Illinois, and has maintained that title for over a decade.

Construction of the Anderson Japanese Gardens began in 1978, funded by an Illinois businessman who fell in love with the concept after visiting the Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon. The gardens were designed by master craftsman Hoichi Kurisu, effectively transforming a swamp into a work of art. You can visit the gardens today in Rockford, Illinois, a city with its own international airport (RFD) and also conveniently located near Chicago O'Hare International Airport (76 miles away). What makes Japanese gardens so special is that every corner is designed with intention. Subtle details and symbols hold deep meaning in Japanese culture, as reflected in their haikus — the three-stanza poems that embody the lost art of noticing. That same principle is applied to the way all elements of garden design — everything from stones and plants to pagodas and bridges — are intentionally and mindfully laid out.