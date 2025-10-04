Illinois' 'Crown Jewel' Is A Tranquil Garden Escape Where Japanese Artistry Meets Midwestern Charm
If you're planning a visit to a garden, you know what you're getting for the most part: a green space with trees, flowers, perhaps a body of water, and often some picnic spots to sit down and have a drink and a sandwich. However, that is not entirely the case with Japanese gardens. From the mesmerizing gardens of "Little Kyoto" with its Samurai history to the Morikami Museum in an unexpected corner of Florida, the distinctly Japanese combination of greenery, culture, and architecture results in a one-of-a-kind experience. In Illinois, another of these hidden gems awaits, mixing what everyone loves about Japanese artistry with the unique charm of the Midwest. That place is the Anderson Japanese Gardens. This is not only one of the best Japanese gardens in America, but it is also the best garden in the state of Illinois, and has maintained that title for over a decade.
Construction of the Anderson Japanese Gardens began in 1978, funded by an Illinois businessman who fell in love with the concept after visiting the Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon. The gardens were designed by master craftsman Hoichi Kurisu, effectively transforming a swamp into a work of art. You can visit the gardens today in Rockford, Illinois, a city with its own international airport (RFD) and also conveniently located near Chicago O'Hare International Airport (76 miles away). What makes Japanese gardens so special is that every corner is designed with intention. Subtle details and symbols hold deep meaning in Japanese culture, as reflected in their haikus — the three-stanza poems that embody the lost art of noticing. That same principle is applied to the way all elements of garden design — everything from stones and plants to pagodas and bridges — are intentionally and mindfully laid out.
Visit Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, Illinois
If you want to experience a Japanese garden, you don't need to book an expensive flight to Tokyo — some might be closer than you think; for instance, one of the largest Japanese gardens is an impressive Hawaiian gem. In the case of Anderson Japanese Gardens, you have access to over 12 acres of meticulously designed bliss. At the time of this writing, tickets start at $13 per person on weekdays and $15 on weekends, with children under five admitted free of charge. For guided tours, extra fees apply. Docent-led excursions will guide you through the garden and the 1952 Laurent House. Frank Lloyd Wright, the renowned architect, designed this fully accessible house, the only one of its kind he has ever done. The house's history is as rich as the garden's, as it was specifically built for a paraplegic World War II veteran who lived in the hemicycle Usonian home with his family for 60 years.
As you stroll along Anderson Japanese Gardens, keep your eyes peeled for its many lively details: ponds will have lily pads while colorful orange koi feed on guests' treats (you can buy kibble at the gift shop); the architecture of the gates, bridges, and stone decorations will transport you to a different culture and era; and the tea house is a nice occasion to try traditional Japanese tea with its flagship bitterness. Artifacts of Japanese folklore are also scattered throughout the garden, ranging from a dipper that symbolizes purification to a pagoda used for religious worship. After you're done exploring the garden's intricate details, stop by Fresco at the Gardens, an on-site restaurant serving tasty breakfast and lunch menus, as well as coffees and drinks. The Anderson Japanese Gardens are open May 1 through October 31.