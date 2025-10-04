This Stress-Free Scenic Train Ride Lets You See The Best Fall Colors Across The Heart Of New England
When the leaves across America transition to colorful reds, oranges, and yellows in the fall, pro leaf-peepers know that some of the best fall foliage spots are tucked away in New England states, especially Vermont. Fall enthusiasts could take a breathtaking road trip through New England's most stunning scenes, but strictly paying attention to the road may take away from the experience. The best way to observe the United States' Northeast Corridor is by train, and Amtrak has a line that passes daily from Washington D.C. all the way to St. Albans in Vermont. On the Amtrak Vermonter, passengers can experience tons of gorgeous fall views in less than a day with tracks that weave through mountains, valleys, and cute rural towns.
Two Vermonter Amtrak trains leave each day. One leaves from Washington, D.C., in the south, and the other leaves from St. Albans, Vermont, in the north. The train stops in several major cities along the way to and from Vermont, such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Newark, New York City, Springfield, and Hartford, so residents in the Northeastern Corridor do not have to travel far to find a station with Vermonter access. The line runs for 608 miles and usually takes about 13 hours from beginning to end. For the best fall views, book a ticket during the first and second weeks of October, when the leaves reach their peak colors. Tickets for the full 13-hour journey are $140 per passenger riding coach at the time of writing, according to the Amtrak website. This cost can be reduced if the passenger chooses tickets for an earlier stop or if you split your trip into multiple trains.
Take a train ride through fall-colored New England on the Amtrak Vermonter
When riding the train from Washington, D.C., to the north, the train will arrive in Vermont around 5 p.m. For context, the train leaves Union Station in D.C. around 8 a.m. The sun does not set on Vermont in early October until 6:30 p.m., so there should be enough time for some sunset leaf-peeping on the train. The first major stops in Vermont are Brattleboro and the White River Junction in Lebanon. Both of these stops are located in the Connecticut River Valley along the Connecticut River. In Brattleboro, visitors can stop to paddle the Connecticut River through the scenic downtown or stop by Retreat Farm for the trails and farmer's market. At White River Junction, passengers can see the lush river valley and Vermont's signature Green Mountains.
Once the Vermonter reaches the Montpelier-Berlin stop heading northward, the sun will be gone. To see the stops in northern Vermont in the daylight, passengers will have to drive there or take the train heading southward in the morning. The Montpelier-Berlin stop is right in the middle of the state with perfect views of two mountain ranges and easy access to the state capital, Montpelier. Passengers will be able to look out and see the Green Mountains on one side and the Taconic Mountains on the other. Both are stunning examples of Vermont's natural wonders, especially in the fall when the mountains turn striking colors.
Admire and explore northern Vermont's friendly communities
Along the northern stretch of the Vermonter line are some of Vermont's most popular fall destinations. At the Waterbury-Stowe stop, passengers who choose to get off here will be able to explore the towns of Waterbury and Stowe, known as one of America's best small towns and "Fall's Color Capital." Waterbury is home to the Waterbury Reservoir, with a public beach and green space. Hunger Mountain is nearby with opportunities for mountain biking in the Perry Hill Trail Network.
Stowe, on the other hand, is the best place to visit for the fall atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy colorful drives along the 17-mile Smugglers Notch Scenic Highway, taste homemade apple cider from the Cold Hollow Cider Mill, and sit back for a relaxing ride through the sky on the Gondola SkyRide to Mount Mansfield, Vermont's tallest peak.
The two northernmost stops are right in the middle of the Lake Champlain Valley. Essex Junction is just a short drive away from Burlington, Vermont's largest city with artsy urban vacations surrounded by mountains. The other stop is St. Albans at the end of the line. Both locations are tucked along the eastern shores of Lake Champlain. There are plenty of boat tours on the water and scenic trails for hiking and biking around the lake available for fall foliage enjoyment. The Vermonter line makes these outdoor adventures accessible for all its passengers, ensuring each of its stops is an unforgettable gateway to the autumnal world of Vermont.