This Stress-Free Scenic Train Ride Lets You See The Best Fall Colors Across The Heart Of New England

When the leaves across America transition to colorful reds, oranges, and yellows in the fall, pro leaf-peepers know that some of the best fall foliage spots are tucked away in New England states, especially Vermont. Fall enthusiasts could take a breathtaking road trip through New England's most stunning scenes, but strictly paying attention to the road may take away from the experience. The best way to observe the United States' Northeast Corridor is by train, and Amtrak has a line that passes daily from Washington D.C. all the way to St. Albans in Vermont. On the Amtrak Vermonter, passengers can experience tons of gorgeous fall views in less than a day with tracks that weave through mountains, valleys, and cute rural towns.

Two Vermonter Amtrak trains leave each day. One leaves from Washington, D.C., in the south, and the other leaves from St. Albans, Vermont, in the north. The train stops in several major cities along the way to and from Vermont, such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Newark, New York City, Springfield, and Hartford, so residents in the Northeastern Corridor do not have to travel far to find a station with Vermonter access. The line runs for 608 miles and usually takes about 13 hours from beginning to end. For the best fall views, book a ticket during the first and second weeks of October, when the leaves reach their peak colors. Tickets for the full 13-hour journey are $140 per passenger riding coach at the time of writing, according to the Amtrak website. This cost can be reduced if the passenger chooses tickets for an earlier stop or if you split your trip into multiple trains.