Traveling To This Popular City In Italy With A Dog Will Soon Come With An Additional Daily Price

Tourist taxes have become a standard item in many travelers' expense spreadsheets. Many cities have imposed taxes on visitors via hotel stays or entry fees, while some destinations have ramped up charges in a bid to slow down overtourism. Amsterdam, the European city with the highest tourist tax, charges an extra 12.5% on top of nightly hotel rates, while Bhutan's Daily Sustainable Development Fee has tourists forking over $100 per visit. But Bolzano, South Tyrol's small, underrated sunny Italian city that's a gateway to the Dolomites, has set its sights on taxing a different kind of tourist — the family dog.

That's right: tourists bringing their dogs on holiday in Bolzano will have to add another travel expense to the list: a daily tax of €1.50 ($1.75) per dog (at time of writing). Where exactly does this doggy tax go? Apparently, this levy will fund the cleaning of dog waste from the city streets. This doesn't mean your dog gets bathroom rights all over the city, though. Dog owners will still have to scoop up after their pets, at the risk of paying the city's fines that range between €200 and €600 ($234 to $702) if caught. "In a perfect world, there would be no rude people and no abandoned droppings," South Tyrolean councilor Luis Walcher said in a report by local news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore. Future dog parks are also projected to be created with the tax funds.

But it's not only foreign dogs who are affected by this policy. Should the provincial bill pass, local dog owners can expect the return of a yearly dog tax that was halted in 2008. Once it kicks off in 2026, it will cost €100 ($117) per dog.