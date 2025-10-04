Colorado's Most Famous Hotel Is 'America's Most Haunted' For A Famed Film Legacy And Iconic Reputation

Situated about 70 miles northwest of Denver, you can land within driving distance of The Stanley Hotel by flying into Denver International Airport (DEN). If you're expecting to see a real-life version of The Overlook Hotel from Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," it's important to note that the movie wasn't actually filmed at the hotel. The interior scenes took place on a soundstage, and its exterior shots were filmed at the Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Oregon's Bavarian-style alpine village on the slopes of Mount Hood.

You may not be able to walk down the same halls as in the movie, but you can stay in the room that inspired the horror classic. Though it was changed to Room 237 in the movie, Room 217 is by far the most infamous room at The Stanley. Years before Stephen King's stay, the room was the site of a tragic incident with bone-chilling parallels to his creepy dream. Back in 1911, the surrounding valley flooded, causing a massive power outage in the hotel. To ensure the guests still had light, gas lanterns were placed in all the rooms, including Room 217, which experienced an unfortunate gas leak unbeknownst to the hotel staff. Upon entering the room with a candle, head chambermaid Elizabeth Wilson ignited a catastrophic explosion that destroyed a portion of the hotel. Luckily, Wilson survived the blast, but her spirit is said to still tidy up the room in the afterlife. (And perhaps visit horror authors in their sleep).

Among The Stanely's other haunted rooms are Room 401, which is said to be paranormally plagued by a handsy male ghost known to inappropriately touch women. A few doors down, guests in Room 407 have reported being tucked in by an unseen presence and feeling someone sitting on the foot of the bed. Meanwhile, a cowboy is believed to haunt Room 428 and has a penchant for watching guests sleep. Whichever room you check into, The Stanley is filled with spooky legends that are perfect for Halloween — or any time of year you dare to visit.