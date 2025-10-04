Colorado's Most Famous Hotel Is 'America's Most Haunted' For A Famed Film Legacy And Iconic Reputation
When it comes to the most haunted hotels across America, many pale in paranormal comparison to The Stanley Hotel. Set against a dramatic backdrop of the Rocky Mountains in Estes Park, Colorado, the magnificent Colonial Revival-style hotel flourishes in a cinematic atmosphere and is filled with ghost stories that feel as though they were plucked from the pages of a horror novel. Actually, it's the other way around. During his one-night stay in 1974, Stephen King was struck with the inspiration for his famous novel, "The Shining," after having a vivid nightmare in Room 217.
Of course, "The King of Horror" isn't the only guest to have a spine-chilling stay at The Stanley. Through the years, there have been countless reports of supernatural happenings at the hotel, from the inexplicable moving of objects and unexplained footsteps, to phantom touches and ghostly apparition sightings. Suffice to say, flesh-and-blood guests aren't the only beings that check in to the hotel. If you're brave enough to book a room at one of America's most haunted hotels, beware of the many things that go bump in the night.
The haunting history of The Stanley Hotel
The Stanley Hotel's story begins back in 1903 when Freelan Oscar Stanley, an inventor from the East Coast, visited the beautiful Colorado valley during a bout of tuberculosis. Believing that the enchantingly rural area had somehow cured his ailment, he made a plan to return with his wife, Flora, by building a grand hotel on the edge of the humbly-appointed mountain town of Estes Park. In 1909, The Stanley Hotel opened its doors, boasting 140 rooms outfitted with electricity, modern bathrooms, and elegant furnishings.
The hotel flourished throughout the early 20th century, though Stanley passed away in 1940 at the age of 91. However, it seems his spirit didn't travel far. People have reported seeing his phantom form haunting the bar and billiard room, while the spirit of Flora is said to tickle the ivory keys of the hotel piano (much like she did in life).
By the 1970s, the once-thriving hotel had succumbed to a state of steady decay due to financial neglect, and were it not for Stephen King's stay, the hotel would have likely been demolished decades ago. In fact, King and his wife were the only guests at the hotel that night, arriving just one day before it closed for the winter season. The nightmare that inspired "The Shining" involved a snake-like fire hose chasing his son down the long hallways of the hotel. As the story goes, King woke from the terrifying dream, smoked a cigarette, and went back to sleep with the idea for his next novel already churning in his dark mind.
Braving a stay at The Stanley Hotel
Situated about 70 miles northwest of Denver, you can land within driving distance of The Stanley Hotel by flying into Denver International Airport (DEN). If you're expecting to see a real-life version of The Overlook Hotel from Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," it's important to note that the movie wasn't actually filmed at the hotel. The interior scenes took place on a soundstage, and its exterior shots were filmed at the Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Oregon's Bavarian-style alpine village on the slopes of Mount Hood.
You may not be able to walk down the same halls as in the movie, but you can stay in the room that inspired the horror classic. Though it was changed to Room 237 in the movie, Room 217 is by far the most infamous room at The Stanley. Years before Stephen King's stay, the room was the site of a tragic incident with bone-chilling parallels to his creepy dream. Back in 1911, the surrounding valley flooded, causing a massive power outage in the hotel. To ensure the guests still had light, gas lanterns were placed in all the rooms, including Room 217, which experienced an unfortunate gas leak unbeknownst to the hotel staff. Upon entering the room with a candle, head chambermaid Elizabeth Wilson ignited a catastrophic explosion that destroyed a portion of the hotel. Luckily, Wilson survived the blast, but her spirit is said to still tidy up the room in the afterlife. (And perhaps visit horror authors in their sleep).
Among The Stanely's other haunted rooms are Room 401, which is said to be paranormally plagued by a handsy male ghost known to inappropriately touch women. A few doors down, guests in Room 407 have reported being tucked in by an unseen presence and feeling someone sitting on the foot of the bed. Meanwhile, a cowboy is believed to haunt Room 428 and has a penchant for watching guests sleep. Whichever room you check into, The Stanley is filled with spooky legends that are perfect for Halloween — or any time of year you dare to visit.