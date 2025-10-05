Colorado's Scenic Byway South Of Denver Connects Charming Gold Rush-Era Towns, Mountain Parks, And Canyons

Colorado has some of the most stunning natural beauty in the country. There is a vista around every turn, making the Centennial State perfect for scenic road trips. In fact, there is one itinerary that takes you to all four of Colorado's National Parks. However, for a scenic drive that takes visitors to canyons, mountain parks, and Gold Rush-era towns, spend some time driving the 131-mile Gold Belt Byway. The byway, which can be accessed in Florissant on U.S. Highway 24 (head south) and in Canon City on U.S. Highway 50 (head north), traces the path that stagecoaches and railroads used to follow. The Colorado Springs airport is the closest airport to Florissant (45 miles away), while Pueblo Regional Airport is closest to Canon City (47 miles away). Tourists wanting a larger airport can fly into Denver International Airport and drive 117 miles to Florissant or 136 miles to Canon City to start their journey on the Gold Belt Byway.

You will pass through several small, charming communities (in order: Florissant, Cripple Creek, Victor, Florence, Canon City) with a mining history. Cripple Creek's connection to gold mining dates back to the 1890s, when it was home to the largest and final gold boom in Colorado. Ten casinos are within steps of each other, giving visitors to Cripple Creek a second way to "strike it rich." Historic Victor (nicknamed "The City of Gold Mines") is a mere 5 miles from Cripple Creek and offers visitors gold mining opportunities, plenty of hiking trails, and mining structures from the 1890s. Florence had, at one point, nine mills that processed gold arriving by train from Cripple Creek. Today, visitors can enjoy shopping and dining in the town's 20-block downtown historic area or enjoy a day of fishing or rafting on the Arkansas River.