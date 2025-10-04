A Gorgeous Colorado Canyon Trail On The South Platte River Has Epic Mountain Views And Lots Of Bighorn Sheep

Just outside of Denver, near the scenic Chatfield State Park, in the Pike National Forest is Waterton Canyon. Over 100,000 people visit every year, and if you want to get the full experience of this mountain canyon carved by the South Platte River, you'll need to be prepared for a hefty hike. It's 12.4 miles out and back from the trailhead up to the dam at Strontia Springs Reservoir with around 700 feet of elevation gain along the way. But you don't have to do the full hike to get a feel for the natural beauty of this popular spot.

The trail is actually an unpaved service road that runs up into the mountains following the river, giving access to the Strontia Springs Reservoir, which provides water for Denver. The road is plowed during the winter so Denver Water can access the reservoir as needed, so you can actually use it year round. The trail is open for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders, and it's smooth enough that you can use a road bike on the trail all the way to the dam.

Around 70 Bighorn sheep, Colorado's state animal, live in the canyon. Your first high chance of seeing them is about 2.5 miles into the hike, though you can find them throughout the length of the trail. Keep your eyes open along the hillsides for these nimble creatures; you might even see some playful babies. They're often most active in the morning and late afternoon. Along with the bighorn sheep, you may spot mule deer, black bears (in summer), and lots of birds, like bald eagles, great blue herons, and American dippers.