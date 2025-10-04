A Gorgeous Colorado Canyon Trail On The South Platte River Has Epic Mountain Views And Lots Of Bighorn Sheep
Just outside of Denver, near the scenic Chatfield State Park, in the Pike National Forest is Waterton Canyon. Over 100,000 people visit every year, and if you want to get the full experience of this mountain canyon carved by the South Platte River, you'll need to be prepared for a hefty hike. It's 12.4 miles out and back from the trailhead up to the dam at Strontia Springs Reservoir with around 700 feet of elevation gain along the way. But you don't have to do the full hike to get a feel for the natural beauty of this popular spot.
The trail is actually an unpaved service road that runs up into the mountains following the river, giving access to the Strontia Springs Reservoir, which provides water for Denver. The road is plowed during the winter so Denver Water can access the reservoir as needed, so you can actually use it year round. The trail is open for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders, and it's smooth enough that you can use a road bike on the trail all the way to the dam.
Around 70 Bighorn sheep, Colorado's state animal, live in the canyon. Your first high chance of seeing them is about 2.5 miles into the hike, though you can find them throughout the length of the trail. Keep your eyes open along the hillsides for these nimble creatures; you might even see some playful babies. They're often most active in the morning and late afternoon. Along with the bighorn sheep, you may spot mule deer, black bears (in summer), and lots of birds, like bald eagles, great blue herons, and American dippers.
Colorado's Waterton Canyon has great fishing, scenic picnic spots, and links to longer trails
You might want to bring your fly fishing gear with you as you explore the Waterton Canyon trail. There's a handicapped accessible fishing pier about 1.2 miles up the canyon, and you can fish the length of the river below the dam. It's known for its rainbow and brown trout. There are also some nice picnic spots along the trail where you can stop and take in the mountain grandeur all around you.
A part of the trail is the western end of the High Line Canal trail that stretches for 71 miles from Waterton Canyon northeast nearly to Denver International Airport and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. It's also a segment on the Colorado Trail, which is a 567-mile-long trail that runs from Denver all the way to Durango, near the Four Corners region. While a road bike works for the Waterton Canyon section, if you're continuing on the Colorado Trail past the dam, you'll need a mountain bike.
Keep in mind that the trail can be closed if the road is under constructions or there's work being done at the reservoir. Double check the Denver Water website before you head out. The trail is mostly exposed with little shade, so make sure you have sunscreen and plenty of water, particularly in the summer. With the bighorn sheep herd in the canyon, dogs are not allowed on the trail, even if they're on leashes. Keep a respectful and safe distance from all wildlife.