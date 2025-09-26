Sandwiched Between Colorado Springs And Denver Is A Scenic State Park With Water Sports, Camping, And Hiking
The combination of hiking and camping only gets better when you add water sports to the mix. Whether you're enjoying the stunning mountains of Steamboat Lake State Park or the scenic beaches of Boyd Lake State Park, these three activities are the holy trinity of outdoor adventures. That's why Colorado's Chatfield State Park makes for the ultimate weekend getaway from the busy city. You have 5,381 acres of wetlands, lush forests, verdant prairies, and lake surface to explore. That's not all; birdwatching and wildlife viewing opportunities abound — when you're not skiing or kayaking on the lake, you're listening to the songbirds filling the air with their melodies. Besides, there are many hikes and bike rides to be had.
The area around Chatfield has seen human activity for thousands of years — as early as the Ice Age. Indigenous tribes such as the Mouache Ute, Comanche, Arapaho, and Lakota have all called this place their home at some point, making the region a long-standing, continuously settled location. The state park was only established in 1975 after the Chatfield Dam and Reservoir were completed. Since then, it has attracted visitors in the millions, with plenty of recreational activities for people of all interests. With four campgrounds, a 32.8-mile trail system, and a 1,355-acre lake, you'll be having a complete blast at Chatfield State Park.
Colorado Springs residents are an hour away from this outdoor haven. Denver, on the other hand, is just 30 minutes away — it's the same distance from the sun-soaked city of Aurora and its urban charm. Coming from Boulder, you'll be on the road for less than one hour. While it's a year-round destination, Chatfield State Park is most pleasant during the warmer seasons, allowing you to take full advantage of its offerings.
Camping at Chatfield State Park
Chatfield State Park provides an excellent opportunity for camping. There are 197 sites spread across four campgrounds, ideal for groups, RVs, and individual campers. The lake is a stone's throw away from all campsites. The pet-friendly campground comes with picnic tables, flush toilets, coin-operated showers, a dump station, and self-service laundry — power is available with 20/30/50 amp options. A total of 146 campsites feature full hookups, including water, power, and sewage — however, they're open to use during the warmer months only. Off-season camping is limited to electric-only spots.
A dozen sites are designed for guests with disabilities, along with a custom shower fixture for maximum convenience. If you're visiting during winter, keep in mind that water hookups are off-limits. Groups can reserve one of the 10 sites that accommodate large parties, which are equipped with showers, toilets, a water hydrant, and four power pedestals. These areas' capacity is restricted to six tents or RV units per site, with each sleeping up to 36 campers. Chatfield State Park also has four reservable picnic sites, with volleyball courts and horseshoe pits — some have space for 75 people, while others can hold up to 350.
Those with their canine companions can let their pups run leash-free in the designated area. Spanning 69 acres of fenced space, this zone has ponds, paved trails, and dirt paths for your four-legged friend to discover. Aerophiles can engage in their favorite pastime at the model airplane field, where they'll find runways and frequency posts. Equestrians are in for a treat, too. Big Horn Stables provides horseback riding services at the park, be it lessons, rentals, or leisurely rides. Other facilities at the state park include boat ramps, electric vehicle charging stations, and a full-service marina.
The best things to do at Chatfield State Park
Take in the very best of Chatfield State Park by the water. Swimmers can splash around in the lake from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but if you just missed it, boating is another way to experience the lake life. Anglers can fish for walleye, crappie, bluegill, carp, rainbow trout, and more. On top of that, consider putting on your water skis and trying a jump or two — either that, or glide across the lake on a jet ski. You can also take it easy on a paddleboard, whether you prefer the lake or the smaller Chatfield Gravel Ponds.
You can't miss hiking at Chatfield State Park. Make a full circle around the reservoir and take the Chatfield Dam to Chatfield Internal Loop. Although it's 11.7 miles long, you can easily complete it with frequent breaks. Along the way, you'll notice a variety of birdlife, such as woodpeckers, northern pygmy owls, belted kingfishers, turkey vultures, and Baird's sandpipers. The South Platte to South Boat Marina is a lovely stroll with gorgeous lake vistas every step of the way. The 7-mile out-and-back trail is perfect for spotting deer, coyotes, rabbits, and more bird species like long-billed dowitchers, greater yellowlegs, least terns, and herring gulls.
If you're planning a winter getaway to Chatfield State Park, you'll enjoy ice fishing and snowshoeing along the paths. Otherwise, discover more of Colorado's hidden gems, such as Roxborough State Park, which boasts red rock formations and vibrant flowers — it's only about 15 minutes from Chatfield.