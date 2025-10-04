The Big Mistake Overnight Train Travelers Should Avoid If They Get Motion Sick

There's just something about train travel that's so romantic. Road trips leave you susceptible to traffic and, if you're in the driver's seat, prepared to have your energy drained; flying comes with a unique set of stressors and too many hours spent lingering at the airport gates. Train travel, however, has a long list of perks. It's one super-affordable way of traveling throughout Japan, whereas some of Switzerland's best views can only be experienced aboard Europe's most scenic train rides.

Trains, as magical as they can be, do not protect travelers from motion sickness. In fact, it can be quite the opposite. And when a wave of nausea hits, there's very little to do. The journey becomes more about making it to the bathroom in time than being awed by the views rushing outside the window.

The most accepted cause of motion sickness is sensory conflict, a misalignment between what your body is feeling — often sudden movement, like that of a train changing tracks — and visual cues. Chances are that you already know whether you're susceptible to motion sickness. If overnight train travel is something you're planning or packing for, throw in motion sickness medicine. Most travelers will avoid packing trivial medicines, but this may just save you from a bad trip.