This Quaint Pennsylvania Borough Has A Charming Historic Downtown And Family-Themed Amusement Park

History runs deep in Bucks County. Europeans started to settle in the area in the 1640s, and it was one of the three original counties created by William Penn in 1682. Similar to nearby Quakertown, which is known for its scenic parks and antique shops, Langhorne's story starts in these early days of the Commonwealth. Quakers began to settle in the area in 1680, and Four Lanes End (as it was known then) quickly grew into the county's main stagecoach transportation hub. When the town was officially incorporated in 1876, its name was changed to Langhorne in honor of early resident and Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeremiah Langhorne.

Today, there are over 300 parcels within the Langhorne Borough Historic District, which covers downtown Langhorne from Summit Avenue in the north to Gillam Avenue in the south. Some of the buildings in the Historic District have been around since colonial times. The Langhorne Hotel, for example, has occupied the corner of Maple and Bellevue since 1704 and is one of the oldest continuously operating inns in Bucks County. It remains a favorite local gathering spot, known for hearty portions of Italian-inspired American fare.

The Richardson House, across Maple Street from the Langhorne Hotel, also dates back to the 18th century. It was built in 1738 as the town's first general store, and according to historic ledgers, it counted the likes of John Adams and Benjamin Franklin among its early customers. The house above the store was used to quarter soldiers during the Revolutionary War, while the Hicks House, catty-corner from the Langhorne Hotel, was used as a hospital. Built in 1763, the Hicks House was also the birthplace of folk painter and Quaker preacher Edward Hicks, and today houses the Langhorne Coffee House.