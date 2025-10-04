This Quaint Pennsylvania Borough Has A Charming Historic Downtown And Family-Themed Amusement Park
If you're looking for your next vacation destination, Southeast Pennsylvania is a region to consider. It's where you'll find Philadelphia, for starters, the most walkable American city and the most affordable place to be a tourist in the United States. And Philly is far from the only place worth checking out in the area. There are loads of historic landmarks, scenic parks, and charming small towns within an hour's drive of Philadelphia that are true hidden gems with a lot to offer visitors. Langhorne, Pennsylvania, is a prime example. This beautiful Bucks County borough of about 1,500 people is about 25 miles north-east of Philadelphia.
It's often referred to as a suburb of Philly, although it's actually closer to New Jersey's capital of Trenton, which is around 10 miles further east. This location between two larger potential travel hubs doesn't just make Langhorne a very accessible destination — it's also a big part of the borough's origin story. The town grew around the intersection of two prominent roads: the east-west road connecting Philadelphia to Trenton, and a north-south road connecting the iron furnace in Durham to the Delaware River port at Bristol. These roads are now known as Maple and Bellevue Avenues and remain the main intersection in modern Langhorne's downtown. The borough today is much more than a crossroads, though, with a wealth of historic sites and family-friendly entertainment to explore.
Historic buildings in downtown Langhorne
History runs deep in Bucks County. Europeans started to settle in the area in the 1640s, and it was one of the three original counties created by William Penn in 1682. Similar to nearby Quakertown, which is known for its scenic parks and antique shops, Langhorne's story starts in these early days of the Commonwealth. Quakers began to settle in the area in 1680, and Four Lanes End (as it was known then) quickly grew into the county's main stagecoach transportation hub. When the town was officially incorporated in 1876, its name was changed to Langhorne in honor of early resident and Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeremiah Langhorne.
Today, there are over 300 parcels within the Langhorne Borough Historic District, which covers downtown Langhorne from Summit Avenue in the north to Gillam Avenue in the south. Some of the buildings in the Historic District have been around since colonial times. The Langhorne Hotel, for example, has occupied the corner of Maple and Bellevue since 1704 and is one of the oldest continuously operating inns in Bucks County. It remains a favorite local gathering spot, known for hearty portions of Italian-inspired American fare.
The Richardson House, across Maple Street from the Langhorne Hotel, also dates back to the 18th century. It was built in 1738 as the town's first general store, and according to historic ledgers, it counted the likes of John Adams and Benjamin Franklin among its early customers. The house above the store was used to quarter soldiers during the Revolutionary War, while the Hicks House, catty-corner from the Langhorne Hotel, was used as a hospital. Built in 1763, the Hicks House was also the birthplace of folk painter and Quaker preacher Edward Hicks, and today houses the Langhorne Coffee House.
Fun for the whole family at Sesame Place
Visitors looking for more active entertainment will want to check out Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed park about 10 minutes from downtown Langhorne. It's the only theme park in the United States based entirely on the popular kids' show, where you can score a photo op with Big Bird, have dinner with Elmo, or ride roller coasters like Oscar's Wacky Taxi and the Super Grover Vapor Trail. The park features 17 thrill rides in total, along with nine water attractions, daily shows and parades, and spots to eat, shop, and play across the park's eight areas.
For the full Sesame Place experience, you'll want to visit in the summer. The park is open daily from late May through early September. Some rides are closed the rest of the year, but many attractions stay open on weekends every month except January. There's also a full calendar of seasonal events, from February's My Fuzzy Valentine's through December's Very Furry Christmas. This includes the Count's Halloween Spooktacular from late September through October, which adds trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, and mazes to the activities on offer.
Sesame Place isn't Langhorne's only family-friendly destination. Playwicki Park has playgrounds, hiking trails, and spots to fish along Neshaminy Creek. The 1,200-acre Core Creek Park, located around Lake Luxembourg, features trails and fishing piers, as well as kayaks, canoes, and pedalboats for rent. If the weather's not ideal, you can take the fun inside at spots like Playpad or JoyLand Club in the Oxford Valley Mall, where you can also catch a movie or grab a bite. If you're looking for even more kid-centric activities, Philadelphia's attractions like the zoo and Please Touch Museum make it one of the best cities in America for a family vacation.